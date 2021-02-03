Fft Wealth Management Llc Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF

Investment company Fft Wealth Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF, Mastercard Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fft Wealth Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Fft Wealth Management Llc owns 24 stocks with a total value of $281 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VWO, MGK, VGT, VIG, SCHD, JKJ,

VWO, MGK, VGT, VIG, SCHD, JKJ, Added Positions: IEMG, VTI,

IEMG, VTI, Reduced Positions: IEFA, IJH, AMLP, ITM, IJR, MUB, EFA, DVY, VEA,

IEFA, IJH, AMLP, ITM, IJR, MUB, EFA, DVY, VEA, Sold Out: AAPL, AMZN, MA, BABA, IAU, PHYS,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 175,839 shares, 23.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 220,612 shares, 18.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.07% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 85,496 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 284,937 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 302,715 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.7%

Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.17%. The holding were 289,280 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $179.05 and $203.91, with an estimated average price of $193.79. The stock is now traded at around $210.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 9,999 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66. The stock is now traded at around $365.182700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 4,584 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $140.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,463 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $65.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,819 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $158.73 and $197.9, with an estimated average price of $179.7. The stock is now traded at around $210.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,021 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fft Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 843.15%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 250,256 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fft Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 151.60%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.839900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fft Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45.

Fft Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71.

Fft Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69.

Fft Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.

Fft Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89.

Fft Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.89 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.84.