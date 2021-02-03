West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells ProShares Ultra S&P500, Amarin Corp PLC, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Johnstown, PA, based Investment company West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells ProShares Ultra S&P500, Amarin Corp PLC, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Boeing Co, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc. As of 2020Q4, West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RSP, QQQ, PNC, PRU, FB, PFF, KR, MA, VIAC, SPOT, CVS, ANSS, ABT, C, ABBV, DOCU, UPS,
- Added Positions: VOO, AAPL, AMZN, DIS, V, WMT, TIP, VZ, DUK, ASRV, MSFT, PYPL, HD, CSCO, BDX, NKE, BKNG, GLD, XOM, GOOG, HYG, BMY, GAB, QTNT, EXC, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, MO, DHR, BBN, AMGN, PEP, LLY, JNJ, IVV, MCD, PG, JPM, GOOGL, FNB, BP, GIS, CLX,
- Sold Out: SSO, AMRN, BA, FISV, NLY, FCX, WAB, PM, TROW, MRK, SO, PFE, GS, SEIC, FCF,
For the details of WEST CHESTER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/west+chester+capital+advisors%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WEST CHESTER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 92,805 shares, 31.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.63%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,166 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.66%
- Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) - 112,344 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio.
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 34,620 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 13,744 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $130.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 34,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $327.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 13,744 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $152.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 9,891 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $72.56. The stock is now traded at around $81.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 14,672 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $267.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 13,870 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57.63%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $352.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.46%. The holding were 92,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 51.66%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $134.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 46,166 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 53.61%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3346.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 1,298 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 306.24%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $176.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 6,902 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $202.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 16,609 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 152.64%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79. The stock is now traded at around $141.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 10,194 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The sale prices were between $69.52 and $91.35, with an estimated average price of $82.44.Sold Out: Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN)
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $4.04 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $4.83.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $108.Sold Out: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $6.98 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $7.76.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.97.
