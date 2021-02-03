West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells ProShares Ultra S&P500, Amarin Corp PLC, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Johnstown, PA, based Investment company West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells ProShares Ultra S&P500, Amarin Corp PLC, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Boeing Co, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc. As of 2020Q4, West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 92,805 shares, 31.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,166 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.66% Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) - 112,344 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 34,620 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 13,744 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. New Position

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $130.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 34,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $327.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 13,744 shares as of 2020-12-31.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $152.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 9,891 shares as of 2020-12-31.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $72.56. The stock is now traded at around $81.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 14,672 shares as of 2020-12-31.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $267.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 13,870 shares as of 2020-12-31.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57.63%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $352.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.46%. The holding were 92,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 51.66%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $134.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 46,166 shares as of 2020-12-31.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 53.61%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3346.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 1,298 shares as of 2020-12-31.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 306.24%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $176.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 6,902 shares as of 2020-12-31.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $202.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 16,609 shares as of 2020-12-31.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 152.64%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79. The stock is now traded at around $141.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 10,194 shares as of 2020-12-31.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The sale prices were between $69.52 and $91.35, with an estimated average price of $82.44.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $4.04 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $4.83.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $108.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $6.98 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $7.76.

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.97.