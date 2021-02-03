Barber Financial Group, Inc. Buys BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares 20+ Year Treasury B

Investment company Barber Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barber Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Barber Financial Group, Inc. owns 128 stocks with a total value of $535 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 406,790 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.05% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 932,320 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.29% BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) - 365,017 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,257,831 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 117,828 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.52%

Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.88 and $113.41, with an estimated average price of $106.34. The stock is now traded at around $114.761500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.74%. The holding were 365,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $15.01. The stock is now traded at around $14.910100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 326,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.11 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $20.15. The stock is now traded at around $20.209800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,617 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $28.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,010 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $116.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,686 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $240.36. The stock is now traded at around $249.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 990 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 266.56%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 324,989 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.05%. The purchase prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 406,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 271.15%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 224,262 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 254.60%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 231,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 288.12%. The purchase prices were between $30.65 and $30.71, with an estimated average price of $30.68. The stock is now traded at around $30.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 463,064 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 2047.18%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $134.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 42,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.59.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.52 and $42.63, with an estimated average price of $40.78.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The sale prices were between $92.43 and $98.22, with an estimated average price of $95.35.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in PHX Minerals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.44 and $2.51, with an estimated average price of $1.83.