Barber Financial Group, Inc. Buys BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares 20+ Year Treasury B

Investment company Barber Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barber Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Barber Financial Group, Inc. owns 128 stocks with a total value of $535 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IYM, PGX, FUMB, 50AA, AGG, ACN, AXSM, IWO, FVD, KO, IWF, COP, 5AH,
- Added Positions: BND, IEF, IJK, IVW, SPTS, LQD, TIP, GBF, IYR, SPYV, MUB, IJR, HYMB, IJS, FMB, XOM, FSKR, MMM, IYC, AAPL, COST, PFE, ORLY, ITOT, PEP, DTE, OGS, NBB, GOOGL, GOOG, F, ABBV,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, LMBS, TLT, SPTM, BIL, FIXD, SPAB, SPSM, SPY, AOK, IPAC, MTUM, SJNK, IEUR, ACWV, SPYD, QUAL, GLD, USRT, DLS, SPEM, MINT, STIP, USMV, IGIB, IQLT, VTI, IVV, ACWI, VXF, BA, VXUS, JNJ, CBSH, HYD, VO, MSFT, GDX, BRK.B, BP, VWO, VGK, CERN, VB, TQQQ, MCD, VPL, T, SCZ, GE, CTT, AFIN, SHY, WMT, CAT, BAC,
- Sold Out: VER, KNX, HYS, PHX,
For the details of Barber Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/barber+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Barber Financial Group, Inc.
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 406,790 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.05%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 932,320 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.29%
- BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) - 365,017 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,257,831 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 117,828 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.52%
Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.88 and $113.41, with an estimated average price of $106.34. The stock is now traded at around $114.761500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.74%. The holding were 365,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $15.01. The stock is now traded at around $14.910100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 326,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.11 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $20.15. The stock is now traded at around $20.209800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,617 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (50AA)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $28.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,010 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $116.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,686 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $240.36. The stock is now traded at around $249.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 990 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 266.56%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 324,989 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.05%. The purchase prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 406,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 271.15%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 224,262 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 254.60%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 231,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 288.12%. The purchase prices were between $30.65 and $30.71, with an estimated average price of $30.68. The stock is now traded at around $30.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 463,064 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 2047.18%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $134.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 42,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.59.Sold Out: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.52 and $42.63, with an estimated average price of $40.78.Sold Out: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The sale prices were between $92.43 and $98.22, with an estimated average price of $95.35.Sold Out: PHX Minerals Inc (PHX)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in PHX Minerals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.44 and $2.51, with an estimated average price of $1.83.
Here is the complete portfolio of Barber Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Barber Financial Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Barber Financial Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Barber Financial Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Barber Financial Group, Inc. keeps buying