Safeguarding NFL Fans and Staff at Super Bowl LV With P&G's Safeguard Brand





With approximately 22,000 fans expected to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla. this weekend, the National Football League (NFL) has joined forces with P&G’s [url="]Safeguard[/url], one of the most recognizable hand soap and sanitizer brands, tohelp employees, staff and spectators prevent the spread of germs. As part of the health and safety efforts, P&G Professional provided 35,000 2oz bottles of Safeguard Hand Sanitizer to be included in personal protective equipment (PPE) bags for Super Bowl LV staff, helping to ensure they have quick and easy access to hand sanitizer when they need it. In addition, fans who attend the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s - the NFL’s interactive football theme park - will find nearly 1,000 Safeguard sanitization stations around the grounds, filled with the professional 1.2 liter size of the sanitizer product.







“It has been an unprecedented season, but the unwavering passion of NFL fans and our staff play a significant role in delivering a first class Super Bowl LV,” said Tracie Rodburg, NFL SVP – Sponsorship Management. “Safeguard Hand Sanitizer will be essential in helping to create a safe environment throughout our Super Bowl week activities, including gameday.”







Supplied by [url="]P%26amp%3BG+Professional[/url], the away-from-home division of Procter & Gamble, Safeguard Hand Sanitizer Gel offers an effective way for football fans to keep their hands clean and sanitized when handwashing with soap is not available. With a fresh clean scent, the recognizable sanitizer brand has an alcohol antiseptic 69.9% topical solution that decreases bacteria on skin and is dermatologically endorsed by the Skin Health Alliance. Everyday consumers can find Safeguard hand soap and sanitizer in the hand soap aisle at most major retailers.







“Practicing proper hand hygiene is one of the most important things you can do to help prevent the spread of germs for yourself and others. Using a hand sanitizer, like Safeguard, is an important step in the process, especially when soap and water are not easily available,” said Paul Edmondson, Vice President North America, P&G Professional. “We’re proud to join with the NFL to give their guests and employees access to hand sanitizer during the biggest weekend for the league. We don’t take lightly the responsibility they have entrusted Safeguard with and are honored to be a part of the big game.”







In addition to providing guests and employees with Safeguard, stadium cleaning staff will disinfect some high-touch areas in the team locker rooms, such as door handles, with [url="]Microban+24[/url] Sanitizing Spray and Microban 24 Multipurpose Spray. EPA approved as effective at killing the virus that causes COVID-19 in 60 seconds, Microban 24 also kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses and provides a protective shield that keeps killing bacteria for up to 24 hours, even after multiple touches, when used as directed.1







P&G Professional has helped countless restaurants and hotels achieve and maintain the highest levels of cleanliness with several EPA-Approved Products on List N for use against SARS-CoV-2. These multi-purpose products - with trusted brand names, like Microban 24, Spic and Span, and Comet - are simple and effective to use, and clean and disinfect to kill germs so owners and operators can be confident that their business is clean for employees, customers, residents, and guests.







To learn more or request a consultation from P&G Professional Experts go to [url="]www.pgpro.com[/url] and sign up to be the first to hear about new products and offers.







About Safeguard®







Since it was launched in the U.S. in 1963, Safeguard has been committed to protecting families by washing away germs and bacteria, as well as educating children on proper hygiene habits. Safeguard’s creative approach to teaching kids handwashing has been implemented in 15 countries reaching nearly 100 million children over the past 10 years. Outside the U.S., the brand runs a widely watched cartoon series, Commander Safeguard, which reinforces good handwashing behavior and averages three million YouTube viewers on some episodes.







About Procter & Gamble Professional







P&G Professional is the away-from-home division of Procter & Gamble, serving the hospitality, foodservice, building cleaning and maintenance, healthcare, food/drug/mass, and convenience store industries. P&G Professional offers complete solutions utilizing its parent company's scale, trusted brands and strengths in market and consumer understanding. P&G Professional features such brands as Tide® Professional, Dawn® Professional, Cascade® Professional, Mr. Clean® Professional, Febreze® Professional, Swiffer® Professional, Comet®, Spic and Span®, Bounty®, Safeguard®, and its own brand, P&G Pro Line®. Please visit [url="]www.pgpro.com[/url] for the latest information about P&G Professional's solutions and services.







1[url="]When+used+as+directed[/url], effective for 24 hours against Staphylococcus aureus & Enterobacter aerogenes bacteria. Microban 24 does not provide 24-hour residual virus protection.





