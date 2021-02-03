WISeKey and Turing Cryptography Sign Strategic Partnership to Jointly Commercialize Trust Services

Geneva – February 3, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, WKEY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, signed a strategic partnership agreement with Turing Crypto GmbH (“Turing Cryptography”), an AI powered security company based in Berlin, Germany, with a strong footprint in Asia, North America, and Europe. Turing Cryptography is a subsidiary of CrossCert, Inc. (“CrossCert” KOSDAQ: 041460), the only Global Certification Authority in South Korea.

As per the terms of this agreement, WISeKey and Turing Cryptography will join forces to roll out a full suite of SSL/TLS services in the Asia-Pacific region secured by the OISTE/WISeKey Root of Trust.

The overarching objective of the partnership is to generate synergies by launching new and innovative cryptographic security solutions in the Asia Pacific region and other markets. During phase one of this partnership, both partners have agreed to roll out SSL/TSL products in the Asia Pacific region. In subsequent phases, partners aim to expand the cooperation by offering complementary solutions, including Turing Cryptography’s leading FIDO biometric authentication software (with over one billion transactions to-date) and WISeKey’s end-to-end AIoT platform. Future synergies are expected to include joint offerings in the area of AI powered security solutions, where both companies possess core competencies.

“We are excited to form this strategic partnership with WISeKey. Located in geographically neutral Switzerland, and with its innovative and independent OISTE WISeKey Cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey is the ideal partner to expand our product portfolio in the Asia Pacific region. With over 20 years of experience offering internet security services in the region, we are confident that the new trust services we will bring to the region through this partnership will provide best value to customers,” commented Ricky Wong, Executive Vice President at Turing Crypto GmbH and former VeriSign APAC sales director.

“The CrossCert Group and WISeKey share the same business and technology DNA which is the core aspect of our strategic partnership. We have already jointly identified potential customers in the region that can benefit from strategic partnership and our combined offerings for the IoT supported by secure microprocessors and AI algorithms. This partnership offers cutting-edge security solutions much needed in the region and should generate new revenue opportunities for both our companies,” said Carlos Moreno, VP of Corporate Alliances & Partnerships at WISeKey.

About WISeKey

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

About Turing Cryptography

Turing Crypto GmbH (AG Charlottenburg, Berlin, HRB 196097 B) is an AI powered security company based in Berlin, Germany. The company offers geographically neutral and price competitive trust services to secure customer’s website identity. Turing Crypto is a subsidiary of CrossCert, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 041460), a publicly listed company and the only Global Certification Authority in Korea. As the market leader in premium SSL/TLS certificates in Asia Pacific, the company also offers a wide range of cybersecurity and authentication solutions. Together with its affiliate AIBrain Inc., a leading AI technology company based in Silicon Valley, Turing Cryptography is developing next-generation security solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence. For more information about Turing Cryptography, visit www.unitrust.co. For more information about CrossCert, visit global.crosscert.com. For more information about AIBrain, visit www.aibrain.com.

