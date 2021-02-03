United Earns A Decade of Perfect Scores on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's LGBTQ Workplace Equality Index

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today announced it has received its 10th consecutive perfect score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The scorecard is a benchmarking report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. The perfect score places United on the prestigious 2021 list of "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality."

"Receiving this recognition for the 10th year in a row speaks to our continued commitment to establishing a workplace that truly supports and celebrates our LGBTQ+ employees and customers," said Jessica Kimbrough, United's Chief of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "We will continue working with organizations like the Human Rights Campaign as we work towards creating a more diverse, equitable and inclusive culture at United where all employees and customers feel safe to be their authentic selves."

"Many businesses across the nation, including United Airlines, stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, President, Human Rights Campaign. "While the CEI cannot measure every facet of what makes a workspace inclusive, it does create a foundation upon which employees can feel more comfortable living and working as their true selves—an important step, but one which is only the starting point. Diversity and inclusion policies and practices advanced through tools like the CEI are critical, but meaningful change requires breathing life into these policies in real and tangible ways, so that LGBTQ employees are truly seen, valued and respected not only at work, but in every aspect of life."

United's commitment to LGBTQ+ equality includes being the first U.S. airline to fully recognize domestic partnerships in 1999 to becoming the first U.S. airline to offer non-binary gender options throughout all of its booking channels. United became the first public company to be inducted into Pride Live's Stonewall Ambassador program in recognition of the airline's commitment to LGBTQ+ equality in 2019Through EQUAL, the airline's LGBTQ+ Business Resource Group, more than 2,600 members work together to advocate on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community, working with members and leaders companywide to develop ways to deliver and support resources, education and advocacy.

United has partnered with the Human Rights Campaign on training initiatives including educating employees, through comprehensive training modules and exercises, about preferred pronouns and the persistence of gender norms and other steps to make United an inclusive space for both customers and employees.

