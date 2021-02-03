February Members Engagement Meeting Recap

GuruFocus founder Dr. Charlie Tian went live today to present his thoughts on value investing in today's market and compare gurus that have done well with strategies that have taken growth into consideration. GuruFocus was pleased to be joined by an active audience full of questions about GuruFocus' features.

Tian kicked off his presentation by discussing the investing style spectrum that can be seen today. The spectrum can be broken down into three categories that have valuation and growth on either end, with growth at a reasonable price in the middle. He explained that there are many different famous gurus that fall into each category and they all focus on different aspects of valuation and growth.

From there, Tian took a look at the performance of value and growth investing over the last few decades. He explained there have been periods of time when value does extremely well and also times when growth does extremely well. He then drew an interesting conclusion that these time periods seem to operate on a cycle, where value or growth will trail off after seeing a large period of success. Tian believes that growth is reaching the end of its peak and value will come back into favor.

Using the All-in-One Screener to highlight the different styles of investing, Tian dove into examples of companies that these different strategies might find. He explained he falls into the group of investing in companies that grow, but are still trading at a reasonable price. Using the High Quality & Low Capex screener, he found Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS), which he explained holds a relatively large position in his own portfolio.

Next he took a look at the performance of different gurus over the last decade. Tian showed the performance of several different gurus that have been underperforming in recent years, including Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), before looking to gurus who have fared much better. He used Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) as an example of a guru who has done very well recently.

Rounding out his presentation, Tian explained how the market is extremely overvalued. He explained that it is likely to present negative returns as it moves back toward the mean. He also showed off the Industry Overview page, where members can look to find industries that are valued favorably.

