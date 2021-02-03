Oshkosh Corp (OSK) EVP & Pres. Access Segment Frank R. Nerenhausen Sold $1.5 million of Shares

EVP & Pres. Access Segment of Oshkosh Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Frank R. Nerenhausen (insider trades) sold 15,625 shares of OSK on 02/02/2021 at an average price of $95 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Oshkosh Corp designs, manufactures and markets specialty vehicles and aerial work platforms under the JLG brand. It serves customers in the private and public sectors. Oshkosh Corp has a market cap of $6.51 billion; its shares were traded at around $95.185000 with a P/E ratio of 20.57 and P/S ratio of 0.97. The dividend yield of Oshkosh Corp stocks is 1.30%. Oshkosh Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 0.60% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Wilson R Jones sold 25,000 shares of OSK stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $93.34. The price of the stock has increased by 1.98% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & Pres. Access Segment Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 15,625 shares of OSK stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $95. The price of the stock has increased by 0.19% since.

For the complete insider trading history of OSK, click here