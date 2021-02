Bruce Berkowitz Comments on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

Fannie Mae ( FNMA

and Freddie Mac ( FMCC

insure the availability of 30-year fixed-rate mortgages. Home ownership has never been more affordable or sustainable during crises with Fannie and Freddie guarantees. The enterprises have been under federal control since 2008. The U.S. Treasury only recently agreed to their retaining the earnings necessary for capital safety and soundness. Treasury still has not agreed that $191 billion of "loans and fees" have been repaid – even after receiving over $300 billion of reimbursements and controlling 80% stakes. I expect The Supreme Court will recognize the rights of private enterprise and remedy this gating issue to Fannie's and Freddie's exit from conservatorship.

