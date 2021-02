Bruce Berkowitz Comments on Imperial Metals

Copper prices increase with global growth and innovation. Gold rises with monetary expansion that cheapens paper money. Imperial Metals' ( TSX:III

investment in Red Chris has world-class potential. Huckleberry and Mt. Polley may restart production with higher prices. King Copper drilled 20 grams of gold per ton over 3 meters. There are 20 other investments buried across British Columbia. Imperial has great expectations.

About the author: