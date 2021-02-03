Apple: Off to the Races in Fiscal 2021

Last week, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

The company reported impressive top-line growth, with revenue up 21% from the year-ago period to $111.4 billion. Growth in the quarter was broad based, with every region and product category reporting double-digit growth. Most notable, given its size, was the results for the iPhone: sales increased 17% to $65.6 billion – nearly $10 billion higher than what the device generated in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. As noted on the call, growth for the product was attributable to a combination of higher unit volumes and higher average selling prices.

From a geographic perspective, Greater China reported the largest year-over-year gain, with revenue climbing 57% to $21.3 billion (as noted on the call by CEO Tim Cook, 5G is already well established in China, which makes the new product offerings particularly compelling to consumers in this market). In Europe and the Americas, which collectively accounted for two-thirds of Apple's business in the quarter, revenue increased by 12% and 17%.

As Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri noted on the call, services continue to be a key growth area for Apple:

"Turning to Services we reached an all-time revenue record of $15.8 billion and set all-time records in App Store, cloud services, music, advertising, Apple Care and payment services. Our new service offerings. Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Card, Apple Fitness+ as well as the Apple One bundle are also contributing to overall services growth and continue to add users, content, and features."

As shown below, assuming the Services business is able to achieve around 20% growth in fiscal 2021 (compared to the 24% growth in the first quarter), it will reach $65 billion in revenue this year – 100% higher than what it generated four years ago.

The active installed base of Apple devices, which is a key driver for Services growth, reached another new all-time high in the first quarter (1.65 billion devices), with growth in every major product category. In addition, as noted on the call, the active iPhone installed base surpassed 1 billion devices in the first quarter (based on the prior disclosure of this metric, the iPhone installed base has increased mid-single digits per annum over the past two years). The company now has more than 620 million paid subscriptions, an increase of nearly 30% over the past year.

Along with double-digit revenue growth, gross margins increased 140 basis points in the quarter to 39.8% (both product and services gross margins were higher year over year). In addition, the company leveraged operating expenses, with operating income climbing 31% to $33.5 billion. Diluted earnings per share were $1.68 (up 35%), with help from a continued reduction in the share count.

In the first quarter, cash flow from operations was $38.8 billion (up 27%), with free cash flow climbing at a comparable pace (up 24% to $35.3 billion). Apple returned more than $30 billion to shareholders in the quarter, primarily through repurchases. As shown below, the hundreds of billions of dollars that Apple has allocated to share repurchases over the past decade has resulted in a roughly 35% reduction in the diluted share count.

Apple ended the quarter with $84 billion in net cash (roughly $5 per share), which is $15 billion lower than a year ago; slowly but surely, the company is making progress toward its stated objective of reaching a net cash neutral position over time.

Conclusion

Apple delivered impressive results this quarter, with help from new product launches (iPhone 12 family), as well as continued strength in emerging categories like Services and Wearables, Home and Accessories. Looking ahead, management's guidance suggests we'll see similarly strong results in the second quarter, which sets them up nicely for the remainder of the year.

That said, shareholders need to ensure that they keep realistic expectations: double-digit revenue growth, let alone the 21% increase reported in the first quarter, is highly unlikely to be sustained in the years to come. Given the scale that Apple already has, I'd honestly be surprised if they can generate anything more than mid-single-digit annualized revenue growth over the long run.

I continue to view this as a high-quality business that I'd like to own at the right price. That second consideration is particularly important in this case given the significant allocation to repurchases that is likely over the next five to 10 years. Today, the stock trades at more than 30 times normalized earnings. Personally, I need a more attractive entry point to buy Apple.

Disclosure: None.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: