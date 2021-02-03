Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) COO Azmi Nabulsi Sold $578,405 of Shares

COO of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Azmi Nabulsi (insider trades) sold 14,500 shares of PHAT on 02/02/2021 at an average price of $39.89 a share. The total sale was $578,405.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $1.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.780000 . GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director David A Socks sold 40,000 shares of PHAT stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $35.7. The price of the stock has increased by 19.83% since.

