Inogen Inc (INGN) EVP, Engineering Brenton Taylor Sold $733,771 of Shares

February 03, 2021 | About: INGN +1.96%

EVP, Engineering of Inogen Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brenton Taylor (insider trades) sold 14,764 shares of INGN on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $49.7 a share. The total sale was $733,771.

Inogen Inc is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Inogen Inc has a market cap of $1.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $51.470000 with and P/S ratio of 3.60. Inogen Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Inogen Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Finance, & CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,973 shares of INGN stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $50.04. The price of the stock has increased by 2.86% since.
  • EVP, Finance, & CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of INGN stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $44.34. The price of the stock has increased by 16.08% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Engineering Brenton Taylor sold 14,764 shares of INGN stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $49.7. The price of the stock has increased by 3.56% since.
  • EVP, Engineering Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of INGN stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $50.02. The price of the stock has increased by 2.9% since.
  • EVP, Engineering Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of INGN stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $46.72. The price of the stock has increased by 10.17% since.

For the complete insider trading history of INGN, click here

.

