Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) President and CEO Kevin T Conroy Sold $4.2 million of Shares

President and CEO of Exact Sciences Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin T Conroy (insider trades) sold 30,344 shares of EXAS on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $138.07 a share. The total sale was $4.2 million.

Exact Sciences Corp operates in the healthcare sector. It is a diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. Exact Sciences Corp has a market cap of $23.7 billion; its shares were traded at around $140.440000 with and P/S ratio of 15.65. Exact Sciences Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.20% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Exact Sciences Corp. .

