>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Nvr Inc (NVR) SVP, COO Paul W Praylo Sold $571,788 of Shares

February 03, 2021 | About: NVR -0.23%

SVP, COO of Nvr Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul W Praylo (insider trades) sold 127 shares of NVR on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $4502.27 a share. The total sale was $571,788.

NVR Inc is a United States based company engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, town homes and condominium buildings. It also operates in mortgage banking and title services business. NVR Inc has a market cap of $16.63 billion; its shares were traded at around $4499.570000 with a P/E ratio of 19.61 and P/S ratio of 2.33. NVR Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 22.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated NVR Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • VP, Chief Accounting Officer Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of NVR stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $4500. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.01% since.
  • President, NVRM, Inc. Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $4520. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.45% since.
  • SVP, COO Paul W Praylo sold 127 shares of NVR stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $4502.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.06% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NVR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)