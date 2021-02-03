Nvr Inc (NVR) SVP, COO Paul W Praylo Sold $571,788 of Shares

SVP, COO of Nvr Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul W Praylo (insider trades) sold 127 shares of NVR on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $4502.27 a share. The total sale was $571,788.

NVR Inc is a United States based company engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, town homes and condominium buildings. It also operates in mortgage banking and title services business. NVR Inc has a market cap of $16.63 billion; its shares were traded at around $4499.570000 with a P/E ratio of 19.61 and P/S ratio of 2.33. NVR Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 22.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated NVR Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP, Chief Accounting Officer Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of NVR stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $4500. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.01% since.

President, NVRM, Inc. Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $4520. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.45% since.

