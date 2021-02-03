Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) President & CEO James M Loree Sold $11.7 million of Shares

President & CEO of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James M Loree (insider trades) sold 67,000 shares of SWK on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $173.99 a share. The total sale was $11.7 million.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc provides hand tools, power tools and accessories, mechanical access solutions, electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems and products for various industrial applications. Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a market cap of $27.93 billion; its shares were traded at around $174.350000 with a P/E ratio of 22.58 and P/S ratio of 1.88. The dividend yield of Stanley Black & Decker Inc stocks is 1.58%. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Stanley Black & Decker Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Stanley Black & Decker Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO James M Loree sold 67,000 shares of SWK stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $173.99. The price of the stock has increased by 0.21% since.

