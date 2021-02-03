>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) President & CEO James M Loree Sold $11.7 million of Shares

February 03, 2021 | About: SWK -1.56%

President & CEO of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James M Loree (insider trades) sold 67,000 shares of SWK on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $173.99 a share. The total sale was $11.7 million.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc provides hand tools, power tools and accessories, mechanical access solutions, electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems and products for various industrial applications. Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a market cap of $27.93 billion; its shares were traded at around $174.350000 with a P/E ratio of 22.58 and P/S ratio of 1.88. The dividend yield of Stanley Black & Decker Inc stocks is 1.58%. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Stanley Black & Decker Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Stanley Black & Decker Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO James M Loree sold 67,000 shares of SWK stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $173.99. The price of the stock has increased by 0.21% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SWK, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)