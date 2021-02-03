Exp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) CEO and Chairman of the Board Glenn Darrel Sanford Sold $1.2 million of Shares

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Exp World Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glenn Darrel Sanford (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of EXPI on 02/02/2021 at an average price of $117.48 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

eXp World Holdings Inc, with its subsidiaries is engaged in cloud-based real estate brokerage operating in 35 states. It provides agents, teams of agents and brokerage-owners with the systems, support, professional development and infrastructure. eXp World Holdings Inc has a market cap of $8.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $119.010000 with a P/E ratio of 358.48 and P/S ratio of 5.84. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with eXp World Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $117.48. The price of the stock has increased by 1.3% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $115.83. The price of the stock has increased by 2.75% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $77.7. The price of the stock has increased by 53.17% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $74.31. The price of the stock has increased by 60.15% since.

CEO of eXp Realty Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $74.58. The price of the stock has increased by 59.57% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $107. The price of the stock has increased by 11.22% since.

Director Randall D Miles sold 15,000 shares of EXPI stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $92.38. The price of the stock has increased by 28.83% since.

Director Randall D Miles sold 15,000 shares of EXPI stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $60.46. The price of the stock has increased by 96.84% since.

