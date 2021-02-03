Ameresco Inc (AMRC) President and CEO George P Sakellaris Sold $2.3 million of Shares

President and CEO of Ameresco Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George P Sakellaris (insider trades) sold 36,876 shares of AMRC on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $61.99 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy services including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations. Ameresco Inc has a market cap of $3.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $63.100000 with a P/E ratio of 57.88 and P/S ratio of 2.97. Ameresco Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Ameresco Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 36,876 shares of AMRC stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $61.99. The price of the stock has increased by 1.79% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 9,324 shares of AMRC stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $56.42. The price of the stock has increased by 11.84% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 29,162 shares of AMRC stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $59.18. The price of the stock has increased by 6.62% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 15,606 shares of AMRC stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $58.14. The price of the stock has increased by 8.53% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 10,951 shares of AMRC stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $58.44. The price of the stock has increased by 7.97% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP and General Counsel David J Corrsin sold 741 shares of AMRC stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $58.27. The price of the stock has increased by 8.29% since.

Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 91,389 shares of AMRC stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $60.9. The price of the stock has increased by 3.61% since.

EVP and General Counsel David J Corrsin sold 54,489 shares of AMRC stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $58.86. The price of the stock has increased by 7.2% since.

EVP and General Counsel David J Corrsin sold 54,539 shares of AMRC stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $58.86. The price of the stock has increased by 7.2% since.

Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 6,811 shares of AMRC stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $60.04. The price of the stock has increased by 5.1% since.

