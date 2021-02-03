Glaukos Corp (GKOS) COO Chris M. Calcaterra Sold $5.3 million of Shares

COO of Glaukos Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chris M. Calcaterra (insider trades) sold 60,417 shares of GKOS on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $88.38 a share. The total sale was $5.3 million.

Glaukos Corp is an ophthalmic medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of breakthrough products and procedures designed to transform the treatment of glaucoma. Glaukos Corp has a market cap of $4.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $92.640000 with and P/S ratio of 20.03. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Glaukos Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

