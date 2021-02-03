>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Illumina Inc (ILMN) President and CEO Francis A Desouza Sold $1.3 million of Shares

February 03, 2021 | About: ILMN -4.55%

President and CEO of Illumina Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Francis A Desouza (insider trades) sold 3,000 shares of ILMN on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $439.78 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Illumina Inc engages in life science tools and machines for analyzing genetic material. The company primarily engages in microarray and genome sequencing machines and disposables. It also provides sequencing services through its products. Illumina Inc has a market cap of $61.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $420.200000 with a P/E ratio of 97.49 and P/S ratio of 19.23. Illumina Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 23.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Illumina Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Francis A Desouza sold 3,000 shares of ILMN stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $439.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.45% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP, Chief People Officer Aimee L Hoyt sold 57 shares of ILMN stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $444.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.54% since.
  • Director Jay T Flatley sold 4,000 shares of ILMN stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $444.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.54% since.
  • VP, Chief Accounting Officer Karen K Mcginnis sold 72 shares of ILMN stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $444.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.54% since.
  • SVP Product Development Susan H Tousi sold 2,500 shares of ILMN stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $400. The price of the stock has increased by 5.05% since.
  • Director Jay T Flatley sold 4,000 shares of ILMN stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $382.48. The price of the stock has increased by 9.86% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ILMN, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)