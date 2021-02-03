Investment Management Of Virginia Llc Buys Magnite Inc, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Luminex Corp, Sells Magnite Inc, Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Investment Management Of Virginia Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Magnite Inc, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Luminex Corp, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, sells Magnite Inc, Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, The Kroger Co, EOG Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Management Of Virginia Llc. As of 2020Q4, Investment Management Of Virginia Llc owns 148 stocks with a total value of $460 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MGNI, XLE, TRV, COF, TPL, VABK, GOOGL,

MGNI, XLE, TRV, COF, TPL, VABK, GOOGL, Added Positions: LMNX, LGND, TSN, SMDV, REGL, HCKT, XLC, IWM, FDX, CTO, RDS.A, AMZN, ED, MMM, TFC, CSCO, CLGN, XLY, PYPL, ULTA, VZ, RTX, UNP, USB, RY, MPW, LEN, MDLZ, HD, COST, BAC, SO, PAYX, UNH, GSK, DOW, CTVA, DUK, DD, BRK.B,

LMNX, LGND, TSN, SMDV, REGL, HCKT, XLC, IWM, FDX, CTO, RDS.A, AMZN, ED, MMM, TFC, CSCO, CLGN, XLY, PYPL, ULTA, VZ, RTX, UNP, USB, RY, MPW, LEN, MDLZ, HD, COST, BAC, SO, PAYX, UNH, GSK, DOW, CTVA, DUK, DD, BRK.B, Reduced Positions: LSCC, KMI, QDEL, DDD, DIA, KR, KVHI, UPS, EOG, GNTX, INTC, XOM, ALEX, OCSL, QCOM, VGT, MCHP, GDOT, TOT, MA, BR, AVGO, AUB, COP, ALB, CAT, BMY, VOX, UIHC, SLB, PFE, AAPL, ADP, CVS, CVX, WBA, EMR, CMCSA, IBM, IMMR, BDX, NSC, ADI, AEP, ABT, T, HDSN, PXD,

LSCC, KMI, QDEL, DDD, DIA, KR, KVHI, UPS, EOG, GNTX, INTC, XOM, ALEX, OCSL, QCOM, VGT, MCHP, GDOT, TOT, MA, BR, AVGO, AUB, COP, ALB, CAT, BMY, VOX, UIHC, SLB, PFE, AAPL, ADP, CVS, CVX, WBA, EMR, CMCSA, IBM, IMMR, BDX, NSC, ADI, AEP, ABT, T, HDSN, PXD, Sold Out: 15R, OSPN, IBB, APD, AMGN, LMT,

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 79,694 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 39,566 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 122,269 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% 3D Systems Corp (DDD) - 1,205,439 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.3% Luminex Corp (LMNX) - 543,311 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.38%

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.58. The stock is now traded at around $41.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 130,730 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 86,467 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.58 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $129.01. The stock is now traded at around $138.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,377 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.07 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $85.48. The stock is now traded at around $107.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,233 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in Virginia National Bankshares Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.35 and $27.95, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,924 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $575.54. The stock is now traded at around $905.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 304 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Luminex Corp by 21.38%. The purchase prices were between $20.76 and $26.84, with an estimated average price of $23.21. The stock is now traded at around $29.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 543,311 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc by 82.82%. The purchase prices were between $80.55 and $106.05, with an estimated average price of $91.45. The stock is now traded at around $177.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 33,594 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 104.26%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $62.34. The stock is now traded at around $65.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 44,099 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF by 95.57%. The purchase prices were between $48.26 and $58.2, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $58.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 50,751 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in The Hackett Group Inc by 85.96%. The purchase prices were between $11.38 and $15.51, with an estimated average price of $13.91. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 142,052 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.11%. The purchase prices were between $58.74 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $63.75. The stock is now traded at around $70.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 57,304 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $12.64.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $130.38 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $143.15.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold out a holding in OneSpan Inc. The sale prices were between $18.2 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $21.46.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.16.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc reduced to a holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp by 51.18%. The sale prices were between $28.22 and $45.82, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $42.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc still held 55,615 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc reduced to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 31.51%. The sale prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc still held 248,028 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc reduced to a holding in The Kroger Co by 32.96%. The sale prices were between $30.58 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.37. The stock is now traded at around $33.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc still held 48,769 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc reduced to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 36.11%. The sale prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc still held 27,678 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc reduced to a holding in Gentex Corp by 25.08%. The sale prices were between $26.01 and $34.06, with an estimated average price of $30.99. The stock is now traded at around $34.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc still held 44,018 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 24.33%. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc still held 33,368 shares as of 2020-12-31.