Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. Buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

Investment company Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Almanack Investment Partners, LLC.. As of 2020Q4, Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. owns 248 stocks with a total value of $604 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SLYG, VO, ARKK, IYR, MOAT, HYD, GDXJ, MPA, ANGL, IWY, VEA, VTV, VPV, VGIT, GSG, BK, NQP, TSLA, SCHW, XLNX, SRVR, RDVY, LDUR, IGRO, VBR, VWO, KLAC, PM, CB, STT, NXPI, REM, EVN, GSPD.PFD, GILD, COF, ICLN, SHOP, VFL, PSLV, F, ARHTF, CCO, NWBO, IARE, ZNOG, MJNA, NVX,
- Added Positions: IWM, SCZ, EFA, QQQ, FNDX, LTPZ, SCHX, DGRO, VT, SCHG, JPM, EDV, GNR, IVV, CMCSA, XOM, QVAL, SCHB, XMMO, CSCO, IMOM, VIG, PPG, PEP, PFE, AIA, JPST, SLV, JNJ, MRK, ITOT, SCHF, T, IBM, NVS, PNC, QCOM, RTX, IGV, MINT, VIGI, AMGN, CVS, CVX, MCD, UNP, UNH, VZ, SQ, GLD, IYY, VCLT, ABT, ACN, APD, ADP, BAC, BDX, BRK.B, BLK, C, KO, HD, HON, MDLZ, LMT, SPGI, MDT, ORCL, PG, TJX, TXN, UPS, DIS, ROKU, DOW, DGRW, IEMG, NOBL, TIP, TLT, VBK, TFC, BA, CTAS, COST, DD, ITW, INTU, JKHY, MAR, MSI, PEG, RSG, RHHBY, SBUX, SYK, WEC, XYL, PINS, DGS, FM, IEFA, IHI, IJR, IXUS, PFF, SCHA, XBI,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, SPY, SCHD, SGOL, JKH, VTI, MSFT, AAPL, IWF, V, WMT, ABBV, GBTC, NEE, FB, MA, AMZN, PYPL, BHP, AMT, ALB, NVDA, LOW, SVM, DHI, IAU, SCHP, NFLX, GOOGL, GOOG, CAT, USMV, XLP, XLV, CTVA, INTC, ASHR, LVS, ADBE, AOR, XLK, TLH, ZTS, IEI, AGG, NMZ, TMO, TGT, SCHZ, PAYX, BFST, IEF, VPU, FCX, D, EEM,
- Sold Out: IWP, FPX, MLPA, TSM, ENDP, J, LEN, BABA, WAL, DGX, DLB, DG, FDX, STL, ASML, WLTW, IUSG, DOX, UHS, URI, QDEL, VXUS, CHTR, VMC, AZN, SU, TROW, ANTM, CWB, UMC, HACK, GS, PH, FMC, MKTX, ALXN, NSIT, LLY, CI, ATHM, NEM, PRU, KMX, LRCX, CNC, RJF, BND, MBUU, ZTO, HUM, VRTX, SCHO, BSCK, BIIB, AMAT, ABC, FUTU, HLNE, AAL, JD, RGEN, MCHP, PAYC, TPL, CHGG, RDY, TSN, KR, GSK, PXD, CRM, K, WORK, NIO, SPWH, TDOC, LW,
For the details of Almanack Investment Partners, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to
- Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) - 1,984,321 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.74%
- PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (LTPZ) - 384,828 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27%
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 367,302 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 268,647 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 179,107 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.95 and $77.16, with an estimated average price of $68.55. The stock is now traded at around $83.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 129,122 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $212.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 37,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $146.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,232 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.32 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $82.81. The stock is now traded at around $87.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,184 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.1 and $63.11, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $63.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,388 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.84 and $61.54, with an estimated average price of $60.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,008 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1185.64%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $214.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 72,497 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1220.10%. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $68.74, with an estimated average price of $63.26. The stock is now traded at around $70.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 203,282 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1210.37%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $74.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 182,521 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 219.41%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $326.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 46,991 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index E (FNDX)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index E by 1355.03%. The purchase prices were between $37.99 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 174,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 119.64%. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 32,739 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22.Sold Out: First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF. The sale prices were between $95.48 and $123.87, with an estimated average price of $108.43.Sold Out: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Global X MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $21.84 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $25.97.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.25.Sold Out: Endo International PLC (ENDP)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Endo International PLC. The sale prices were between $3.42 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $5.27.Sold Out: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The sale prices were between $93.2 and $109.85, with an estimated average price of $102.77.
