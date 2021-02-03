Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. Buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

Investment company Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Almanack Investment Partners, LLC.. As of 2020Q4, Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. owns 248 stocks with a total value of $604 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SLYG, VO, ARKK, IYR, MOAT, HYD, GDXJ, MPA, ANGL, IWY, VEA, VTV, VPV, VGIT, GSG, BK, NQP, TSLA, SCHW, XLNX, SRVR, RDVY, LDUR, IGRO, VBR, VWO, KLAC, PM, CB, STT, NXPI, REM, EVN, GSPD.PFD, GILD, COF, ICLN, SHOP, VFL, PSLV, F, ARHTF, CCO, NWBO, IARE, ZNOG, MJNA, NVX,

Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) - 1,984,321 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.74% PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (LTPZ) - 384,828 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27% CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 367,302 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 268,647 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 179,107 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.95 and $77.16, with an estimated average price of $68.55. The stock is now traded at around $83.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 129,122 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $212.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 37,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $146.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,232 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.32 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $82.81. The stock is now traded at around $87.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,184 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.1 and $63.11, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $63.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,388 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.84 and $61.54, with an estimated average price of $60.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,008 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1185.64%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $214.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 72,497 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1220.10%. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $68.74, with an estimated average price of $63.26. The stock is now traded at around $70.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 203,282 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1210.37%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $74.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 182,521 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 219.41%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $326.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 46,991 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index E by 1355.03%. The purchase prices were between $37.99 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 174,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 119.64%. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 32,739 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF. The sale prices were between $95.48 and $123.87, with an estimated average price of $108.43.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Global X MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $21.84 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $25.97.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.25.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Endo International PLC. The sale prices were between $3.42 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $5.27.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The sale prices were between $93.2 and $109.85, with an estimated average price of $102.77.