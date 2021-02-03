Cambiar Investors Llc Buys Yum China Holdings Inc, Royal Philips NV, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Total SE, PPG Industries Inc, The Home Depot Inc

Denver, CO, based Investment company Cambiar Investors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Yum China Holdings Inc, Royal Philips NV, Alibaba Group Holding, Welltower Inc, U.S. Bancorp, sells Total SE, PPG Industries Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Trane Technologies PLC, Rockwell Automation Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cambiar Investors Llc. As of 2020Q4, Cambiar Investors Llc owns 147 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 486,863 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.10% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 860,558 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.57% Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 1,395,038 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. New Position Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN) - 1,837,812 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03% SAP SE (SAP) - 520,659 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.82%

Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.22 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $56.27. The stock is now traded at around $57.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 1,395,038 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in Royal Philips NV. The purchase prices were between $46.5 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $51.01. The stock is now traded at around $56.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 1,053,647 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.26 and $67.84, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $62.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 504,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $44.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 672,908 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $61. The stock is now traded at around $66.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 457,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $43.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 646,404 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 43.10%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $263.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 486,863 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 72.05%. The purchase prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25. The stock is now traded at around $263.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 157,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 53.18%. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $62.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 614,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in Centene Corp by 44.87%. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $71.12, with an estimated average price of $63.5. The stock is now traded at around $60.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 658,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 203.45%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $74.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 201,858 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in Exelixis Inc by 35.57%. The purchase prices were between $18.39 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $22.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 445,362 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $38.83.

Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $123.27 and $149.11, with an estimated average price of $139.7.

Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77.

Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $123.68 and $152.44, with an estimated average price of $138.54.

Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $223.43 and $256.81, with an estimated average price of $245.23.

Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $134.69 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $142.77.