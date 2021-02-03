>
Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares Sho

February 03, 2021

Investment company Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, sells BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton. As of 2020Q4, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owns 522 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rosenberg+matthew+hamilton/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 108,117 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 373,647 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  3. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 177,013 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.05%
  4. BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 124,258 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.74%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 142,111 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.78%
New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 42,871 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.23 and $71.61, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $75.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,657 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: WD-40 Co (WDFC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in WD-40 Co. The purchase prices were between $187.8 and $270.01, with an estimated average price of $243.39. The stock is now traded at around $300.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 432 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.9 and $61, with an estimated average price of $58.28. The stock is now traded at around $58.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,468 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Bunge Ltd (BG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $46.39 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $58.68. The stock is now traded at around $70.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 765 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.74%. The purchase prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 124,258 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.783000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 177,013 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 97.44%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 28,194 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 103.23%. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 30,997 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 159.38%. The purchase prices were between $43.06 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $43.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 30,259 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $31.31 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 114,913 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.

Sold Out: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.17 and $34.47, with an estimated average price of $30.84.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $139.19 and $162.93, with an estimated average price of $152.85.

Sold Out: CNOOC Ltd (CEO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in CNOOC Ltd. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $124.01, with an estimated average price of $99.24.

Sold Out: Enel Americas SA (ENIA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in Enel Americas SA. The sale prices were between $6.3 and $8.3, with an estimated average price of $7.33.



