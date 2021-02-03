Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. Buys Clean Harbors Inc, Masco Corp, AutoZone Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Nexstar Media Group Inc, BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF

Glenview, IL, based Investment company Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Clean Harbors Inc, Masco Corp, AutoZone Inc, Wintrust Financial Corp, The Home Depot Inc, sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Nexstar Media Group Inc, BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. owns 54 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AZO, WTFC, HD, CAT, DECK, UNP, CRM, FB,

AZO, WTFC, HD, CAT, DECK, UNP, CRM, FB, Added Positions: CLH, MAS, BERY, AAPL, IVW, AMZN, VCSH, BND, MSFT, VTV, VOO, GOOG, CME, VZ, IJH, VXF, VWO, MRTN, INTC, UPS,

CLH, MAS, BERY, AAPL, IVW, AMZN, VCSH, BND, MSFT, VTV, VOO, GOOG, CME, VZ, IJH, VXF, VWO, MRTN, INTC, UPS, Reduced Positions: GBIL, QQQ, FDX, LKQ, NUAN, MDY, PGR, GPK, VB, USRT,

GBIL, QQQ, FDX, LKQ, NUAN, MDY, PGR, GPK, VB, USRT, Sold Out: NXST, IWV, FMB,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 69,588 shares, 20.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 36,144 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 91,412 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 121,119 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 16,189 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1095.99 and $1204.22, with an estimated average price of $1157.99. The stock is now traded at around $1194.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 518 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Wintrust Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.84 and $62.47, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $63.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,419 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $274.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 980 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $234.97 and $304.27, with an estimated average price of $266.93. The stock is now traded at around $309.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 868 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16. The stock is now traded at around $191.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98. The stock is now traded at around $204.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Clean Harbors Inc by 43.92%. The purchase prices were between $52.97 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $67.44. The stock is now traded at around $80.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 33,949 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Masco Corp by 80.21%. The purchase prices were between $51.59 and $58.07, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $55.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 30,562 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.74%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3312.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 318 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 61.54%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $243.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.35%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $2070.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 341 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The sale prices were between $81.02 and $111.37, with an estimated average price of $98.04.

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $191.21 and $223.55, with an estimated average price of $209.61.

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The sale prices were between $55.3 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $56.02.