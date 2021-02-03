PYA Waltman Capital, LLC Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Qurate Retail Inc, Apple Inc, Sells GCI Liberty Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Microsoft Corp

Investment company PYA Waltman Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Qurate Retail Inc, Apple Inc, AT&T Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells GCI Liberty Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PYA Waltman Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, PYA Waltman Capital, LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LBRDK, T, JPM, BA, SAIC, VCSH,

LBRDK, T, JPM, BA, SAIC, VCSH, Added Positions: QRTEA, AAPL, POST, MKL, PXH, NVR, JNJ, ESI, NOMD, VTI,

QRTEA, AAPL, POST, MKL, PXH, NVR, JNJ, ESI, NOMD, VTI, Reduced Positions: MTN, HEI.A, NXST, TDG, MSFT, VTV, VIG, HL, VGSH,

MTN, HEI.A, NXST, TDG, MSFT, VTV, VIG, HL, VGSH, Sold Out: GLIBA, WPM, MNKD,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 130,318 shares, 18.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 144,419 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58% Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 88,430 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. New Position Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) - 564,493 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 15,334 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%

PYA Waltman Capital, LLC initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.44. The stock is now traded at around $147.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.38%. The holding were 88,430 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PYA Waltman Capital, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PYA Waltman Capital, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $135.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,373 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PYA Waltman Capital, LLC initiated holding in Science Applications International Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.32 and $99.65, with an estimated average price of $88.3. The stock is now traded at around $93.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,318 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PYA Waltman Capital, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $207.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 985 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PYA Waltman Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 206 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PYA Waltman Capital, LLC added to a holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 139.15%. The purchase prices were between $6.74 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $9.1. The stock is now traded at around $12.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 709,602 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PYA Waltman Capital, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 127.31%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $133.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,856 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PYA Waltman Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.92%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 145 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PYA Waltman Capital, LLC sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.43.

PYA Waltman Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $44.45.

PYA Waltman Capital, LLC sold out a holding in MannKind Corp. The sale prices were between $1.79 and $4.04, with an estimated average price of $2.65.