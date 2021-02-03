Oak Ridge Investments Llc Buys Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Oak Ridge Investments Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, EPAM Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Ridge Investments Llc. As of 2020Q4, Oak Ridge Investments Llc owns 171 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AXNX, EBS, IWO,

AXNX, EBS, IWO, Added Positions: BABA, PLMR, IWF,

BABA, PLMR, IWF, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, FB, EPAM, GOOG, COST, ANSS, GOOGL, V, EVBG, LHCG, UNH, DHR, OMCL, FIVN, MA, CRM, ECL, NVDA, ROST, LLY, ICE, PYPL, NEO, YETI, POOL, NFLX, NOMD, OLLI, INSP, EQIX, VRSK, CWST, QCOM, SYK, BJ, ABT, BMY, VFC, WCN, TDG, CHTR, FIS, DSGX, ENV, NOW, EYE, INTU, WEX, TRNO, PEN, KLAC, AVGO, FTNT, SITE, CNMD, CUB, PRFT, SAIA, VRTX, GO, ALXN, UL, LSCC, MMC, MRCY, PODD, HZNP, EW, EEFT, JBT, COR, BURL, UPLD, ATVI, ATRC, HALO, LFUS, ROP, ARGX, PINS, CRNC, HRTX, LKQ, FIVE, XLRN, VCYT, ARWR, LGND, MLAB, ROLL, ZYXI, CFX, KNSL, RPAY, FTDR, SDGR, AZEK, INCY, INSM, BPMC, RDFN, TVTX, AXSM, BHVN, KIDS, ROAD, STZ, OYST, HD, CMG, ADBE, APH, ADP, BLK, CRL, CME, CHD, CSGP, DXCM, JPM, MKTX, MRVL, MPWR, ORLY, ODFL, LIN, SWK, STE, TGT, TFX, TREX, VZ, WM, BX, MASI, DG, PFPT, SPLK, CDW, RNG, PAYC, BKI, TRU, TDOC, COUP, YUMC, CVNA, DOCU, AVLR, IUSG,

AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, FB, EPAM, GOOG, COST, ANSS, GOOGL, V, EVBG, LHCG, UNH, DHR, OMCL, FIVN, MA, CRM, ECL, NVDA, ROST, LLY, ICE, PYPL, NEO, YETI, POOL, NFLX, NOMD, OLLI, INSP, EQIX, VRSK, CWST, QCOM, SYK, BJ, ABT, BMY, VFC, WCN, TDG, CHTR, FIS, DSGX, ENV, NOW, EYE, INTU, WEX, TRNO, PEN, KLAC, AVGO, FTNT, SITE, CNMD, CUB, PRFT, SAIA, VRTX, GO, ALXN, UL, LSCC, MMC, MRCY, PODD, HZNP, EW, EEFT, JBT, COR, BURL, UPLD, ATVI, ATRC, HALO, LFUS, ROP, ARGX, PINS, CRNC, HRTX, LKQ, FIVE, XLRN, VCYT, ARWR, LGND, MLAB, ROLL, ZYXI, CFX, KNSL, RPAY, FTDR, SDGR, AZEK, INCY, INSM, BPMC, RDFN, TVTX, AXSM, BHVN, KIDS, ROAD, STZ, OYST, HD, CMG, ADBE, APH, ADP, BLK, CRL, CME, CHD, CSGP, DXCM, JPM, MKTX, MRVL, MPWR, ORLY, ODFL, LIN, SWK, STE, TGT, TFX, TREX, VZ, WM, BX, MASI, DG, PFPT, SPLK, CDW, RNG, PAYC, BKI, TRU, TDOC, COUP, YUMC, CVNA, DOCU, AVLR, IUSG, Sold Out: LVGO, VXF, SCHW,

For the details of OAK RIDGE INVESTMENTS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oak+ridge+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 536,247 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 254,866 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.4% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,321 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.86% Facebook Inc (FB) - 113,626 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.71% EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 72,733 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.87%

Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.19 and $51.5, with an estimated average price of $46.85. The stock is now traded at around $52.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 128,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.17 and $111.47, with an estimated average price of $91.42. The stock is now traded at around $117.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 63,883 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12. The stock is now traded at around $314.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 234.76%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $263.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.91%. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $247.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The sale prices were between $130.35 and $168.32, with an estimated average price of $148.84.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56.