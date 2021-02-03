Siena Capital Management, LLC Buys Ballston SpA Bancorp Inc, 1867 Western Financial Corp, Sells North Dallas Bank & Trust Co, 1st Cap Bancorp, United Tennessee Bankshares Inc

Investment company Siena Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ballston SpA Bancorp Inc, 1867 Western Financial Corp, sells North Dallas Bank & Trust Co, 1st Cap Bancorp, United Tennessee Bankshares Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Siena Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Siena Capital Management, LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCB) - 23,958 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio.
- Exchange Bank Santa Rosa (EXSR) - 69,895 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio.
- First National of Nebraska Inc (FINN) - 715 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio.
- Southern Bancshares NC Inc (SBNC) - 1,944 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio.
- Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) - 265,369 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio.
Siena Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ballston SpA Bancorp Inc by 164.30%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $45, with an estimated average price of $42.62. The stock is now traded at around $47.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,695 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: 1867 Western Financial Corp (WFCL)
Siena Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in 1867 Western Financial Corp by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $6250 and $7100, with an estimated average price of $6673.02. The stock is now traded at around $7500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 63 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: 1st Cap Bancorp (FISB)
Siena Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in 1st Cap Bancorp. The sale prices were between $9.11 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.62.Sold Out: North Dallas Bank & Trust Co (NODB)
Siena Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. The sale prices were between $61.99 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $72.51.Sold Out: United Tennessee Bankshares Inc (UNTN)
Siena Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in United Tennessee Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $18.42 and $20, with an estimated average price of $18.74.
