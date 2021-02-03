Asset Management Advisors, LLC Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Lennar Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Arrow Electronics Inc

Oklahoma City, OK, based Investment company Asset Management Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells Lennar Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Arrow Electronics Inc, Shaw Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Management Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Asset Management Advisors, LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DEM,

DEM, Added Positions: VWO, VEA,

VWO, VEA, Reduced Positions: LEN, BRK.B, AAPL, WHR, MU, BK, BAC, LBTYK, KMX, WFC, DGS, WMB, GE,

LEN, BRK.B, AAPL, WHR, MU, BK, BAC, LBTYK, KMX, WFC, DGS, WMB, GE, Sold Out: COST, ARW, SJR,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 131,611 shares, 27.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 91,593 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.23% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 124,735 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53% Lennar Corp (LEN) - 92,770 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.63% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 112,885 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.72%

Asset Management Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $38.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 82,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Management Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.72%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 112,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Management Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.77%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 110,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Management Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95.

Asset Management Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Arrow Electronics Inc. The sale prices were between $76.55 and $99.2, with an estimated average price of $88.84.

Asset Management Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $16.5 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $17.62.