Allen Holding Inc Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Match Group Inc, Expedia Group Inc

Investment company Allen Holding Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Match Group Inc, Expedia Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allen Holding Inc . As of 2020Q4, Allen Holding Inc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $585 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of ALLEN HOLDING INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/allen+holding+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ALLEN HOLDING INC
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 6,000,000 shares, 56.23% of the total portfolio.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 375 shares, 22.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.25%
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 300,000 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 800,000 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio.
- Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 160,000 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.00%
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with ATVI. Click here to check it out.
- ATVI 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of ATVI
- Peter Lynch Chart of ATVI
Allen Holding Inc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Allen Holding Inc added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.28. The stock is now traded at around $92.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Allen Holding Inc sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.39.
Here is the complete portfolio of ALLEN HOLDING INC . Also check out:
1. ALLEN HOLDING INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. ALLEN HOLDING INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ALLEN HOLDING INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ALLEN HOLDING INC keeps buying