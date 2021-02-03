Allen Holding Inc Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Match Group Inc, Expedia Group Inc

Investment company Allen Holding Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Match Group Inc, Expedia Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allen Holding Inc . As of 2020Q4, Allen Holding Inc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $585 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 6,000,000 shares, 56.23% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 375 shares, 22.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.25% IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 300,000 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 800,000 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 160,000 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.00%

Allen Holding Inc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Allen Holding Inc added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.28. The stock is now traded at around $92.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Allen Holding Inc sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.39.