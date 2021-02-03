>
Allen Holding Inc Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Match Group Inc, Expedia Group Inc

February 03, 2021 | About: ATVI -1.29% PLTR +2.39% EXPE +1.73%

Investment company Allen Holding Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Match Group Inc, Expedia Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allen Holding Inc . As of 2020Q4, Allen Holding Inc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $585 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALLEN HOLDING INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/allen+holding+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ALLEN HOLDING INC
  1. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 6,000,000 shares, 56.23% of the total portfolio.
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 375 shares, 22.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.25%
  3. IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 300,000 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40%
  4. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 800,000 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio.
  5. Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 160,000 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.00%
New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Allen Holding Inc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Allen Holding Inc added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.28. The stock is now traded at around $92.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Allen Holding Inc sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.39.



