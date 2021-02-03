Allen Operations Llc Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Acuity Brands Inc, Sells Match Group Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Allen Operations Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Acuity Brands Inc, sells Match Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allen Operations Llc. As of 2020Q4, Allen Operations Llc owns 24 stocks with a total value of $444 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PLTR,

PLTR, Added Positions: IAC, AYI,

IAC, AYI, Reduced Positions: MTCH,

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 6,473,825 shares, 34.32% of the total portfolio. New Position CarGurus Inc (CARG) - 1,419,900 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 719,453 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 569,490 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 294,900 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio.

Allen Operations Llc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 34.32%. The holding were 6,473,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Allen Operations Llc added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1498.98%. The purchase prices were between $120.67 and $189.35, with an estimated average price of $141.28. The stock is now traded at around $238.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 85,977 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Allen Operations Llc added to a holding in Acuity Brands Inc by 105.58%. The purchase prices were between $89.14 and $122.95, with an estimated average price of $107.72. The stock is now traded at around $118.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.