Flaharty Asset Management, LLC Buys iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares

February 03, 2021 | About: QQQ -0.4% FDN +0.34% IJJ +0.53% SPY +0.08% AGG -0.12% PFF -0.37% REM -0.43% TAN +0.58% EMQQ +1.6% DVY +0.89% ETY +0.49% ARKW +0.9%

Investment company Flaharty Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Vulcan Materials Co, SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flaharty Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Flaharty Asset Management, LLC owns 86 stocks with a total value of $364 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Flaharty Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/flaharty+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Flaharty Asset Management, LLC
  1. BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 132,153 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.87%
  2. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 1,185,685 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
  3. BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 170,675 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3%
  4. First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 102,847 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.74%
  5. BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 149,349 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
New Purchase: iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $29.01. The stock is now traded at around $32.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 395,654 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.59 and $104, with an estimated average price of $80.67. The stock is now traded at around $116.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 40,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $74.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 54,183 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $99.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 34,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd (ETY)

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd. The purchase prices were between $10.34 and $12.44, with an estimated average price of $11.64. The stock is now traded at around $12.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 226,487 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.65 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.75. The stock is now traded at around $171.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 16,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1793.83%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $326.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 29,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 46.74%. The purchase prices were between $186.35 and $219.82, with an estimated average price of $202.49. The stock is now traded at around $227.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 102,847 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 89.90%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $90.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 167,866 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 234.04%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $381.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 7,830 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.88%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $116.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 28,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 33.15%. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 63,848 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05.

Sold Out: SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $33.98 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.29.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.59.



