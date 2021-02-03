Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC Buys CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SSgA SPDR G

Investment company Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Albertsons Inc, sells CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC owns 430 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IWN, ACI, MGA, PLD, LLY, IWS, LEVI, ILMN, UL, TIP, VTRS, SWN, WING, FSKR, DDOG, ESTC, SDC, FVRR, LOB, SDGR, KCAC, FIVG, NOBL, PGX, SIVR, VIXY, 1HB, CSL, ENB, RHP, VXRT, UNM, LLNW, ACST, ZG, JG, WIX, ANET, HUBS, 7AY1, NVTA, OCX, FLGT, SE,
- Added Positions: SCHF, SCHM, IXUS, RSP, XLF, SCHA, FSLR, AMD, BA, SCZ, SHY, XLI, PYPL, AAPL, MAR, DIS, IYW, SCHB, AGG, PFE, DRI, DE, BABA, SLV, MGM, LRCX, IAGG, NKE, PII, WYNN, OZK, MS, MELI, TXRH, IJH, STZ, SLYV, MMM, IBM, MU, SPG, SPLK, AA, IJR, VBR, XLV, LUV, IBB, AMZN, IWM, SCHV, V, IYR, ATVI, CRM, VZ, AYX, IVW, EQIX, NEE, HD, IP, TSN, ARKK, DGRW, HYG, IJK, ITA, IVV, XLC, AMGN, BRK.B, CVS, CAT, CL, CMI, EPD, FCX, KEY, KR, MRK, PPL, UNH, GOOG, KHC, ZM, EFA, IAU, ICF, JKF, SCHO, XLY, ABT, MO, AON, AZN, ADSK, CBRL, CMCSA, CREE, XOM, FORM, HAS, WELL, MCD, MPW, MET, PRU, QCOM, SKT, TMO, WAB, TMUS, WD, FSK, STOR, TDOC, TEAM, KNSL, COUP, CRSP, OKTA, APPN, FSLY, CRWD, PTON, EEM, EFAV, HYLB, INDA, JKE, LGLV, MBB, SCHC, SCHD, SCHZ, SMH, STIP, VEA, VGT,
- Reduced Positions: SCHG, IGSB, QQQ, SCHX, GLD, GVI, ITOT, ABBV, LQD, SOXX, DVN, SLYG, GILD, INTC, TGT, FB, BMY, SRE, KO, AMT, CVX, FISV, HAL, IEF, IEI, WMT, WDC, AVTR, SCHE, FDX, T, SQ, CLX, PG, JPM, DAL, DUK, SBUX, USB, XLNX, VLO, ACN, XOP, GD, LOGI, VMC, MA, LULU, FLT, AMLP, IWP, BAC, OKE, SWKS, TSLA, SPOT, DOCU, EXPE, DVY, VIG, F, MRNA, CWB, JPST, ROKU, DBI, NFLX, VWO, BP, CSX, CSCO, COST, AVGO, AFIN, GOVT, QYLD, AMAT, CASY, CERN, C, CRK, HON, JNJ, URI, X, RTX, GOF, SAVE, TWTR, CZR, SHOP, TWLO, TTD, SNAP, PINS, NKLA, GDX, IWR, JKI, JNK, MDY, VOO, VTEB, XLK, XLU, ALXN, CME, COP, D, EA, GRMN, GE, GOOGL, IRM, KSS, LOW, MKSI, MDT, JWN, NVO, ORCL, PEP, PEG, SLB, SO, SWK, TJX, TSM, UPS, WNC, WBA, KTOS, NEO, ET, DG, GM, KMI, CVNA, ZS, WORK, IGIB, CWI, DEM, IWF, IWO, MCHI, PFF, QUAL, SCHH, SCHK, SPY, SPYG, TOTL, VBK, VOE, XLP, XME, XT,
- Sold Out: BIL, CCI, TLH, OXY, BND, RCL, TLT, GNL, CCL, XLE, AEP, HDV, BDX, UBER, MR, EWI, IGV, EFG, VCR, FMCI, CC, ENPH, SEDG, ACB, RDS.A, ALL, BLK, CHE, EIX, GSK, JBHT, LYV, PLUG, LADR, TOT, UN, TAK, NXPI, MPC, HRTX, NCLH, HTBX,
For the details of Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,497,185 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.29%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 341,560 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.7%
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 1,441,545 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.40%
- BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 664,015 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
- CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,851,114 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.39%
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $143.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 58,159 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.74 and $17.58, with an estimated average price of $15.21. The stock is now traded at around $16.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 407,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Magna International Inc (MGA)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.64 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $59.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 74,702 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $100.98. The stock is now traded at around $106.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 21,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.58. The stock is now traded at around $196.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,490 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.56 and $96.96, with an estimated average price of $89.97. The stock is now traded at around $99.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,098 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF by 67.39%. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $36.26, with an estimated average price of $33.81. The stock is now traded at around $36.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 1,851,114 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 45.35%. The purchase prices were between $57.1 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $62.98. The stock is now traded at around $69.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 440,092 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 129.44%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $130.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 115,636 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR by 137.93%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $30.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 400,801 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 9309.20%. The purchase prices were between $67.24 and $105.16, with an estimated average price of $87.32. The stock is now traded at around $98.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 47,046 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 107.15%. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $87.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 85,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52.Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $152.46 and $170.8, with an estimated average price of $162.04.Sold Out: BTC iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $157.38 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $161.63.Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $8.88 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $13.88.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58.Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $84.4, with an estimated average price of $69.95.
