Summit Partners L P Buys Jamf Holding, Jamf Holding, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, Sells Turning Point Brands Inc

February 03, 2021 | About: MTSI -3.12% JAMF +1.36% JAMF +1.36% TPB +2.67%

Boston, MA, based Investment company Summit Partners L P (Current Portfolio) buys Jamf Holding, Jamf Holding, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, sells Turning Point Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Partners L P. As of 2020Q4, Summit Partners L P owns 5 stocks with a total value of $488 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SUMMIT PARTNERS L P's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+partners+l+p/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SUMMIT PARTNERS L P
  1. Casa Systems Inc (CASA) - 34,124,480 shares, 43.10% of the total portfolio.
  2. Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) - 4,475,381 shares, 27.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) - 9,539,076 shares, 19.25% of the total portfolio.
  5. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) - 888,718 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2593.66%
New Purchase: Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)

Summit Partners L P initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp.. The purchase prices were between $29.46 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $32.88. The stock is now traded at around $34.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.41%. The holding were 4,475,381 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)

Summit Partners L P added to a holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc by 2593.66%. The purchase prices were between $33 and $55.04, with an estimated average price of $42.98. The stock is now traded at around $61.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.64%. The holding were 888,718 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB)

Summit Partners L P sold out a holding in Turning Point Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $27.16 and $47, with an estimated average price of $38.11.



