Summit Partners L P Buys Jamf Holding, Jamf Holding, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, Sells Turning Point Brands Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Summit Partners L P (Current Portfolio) buys Jamf Holding, Jamf Holding, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, sells Turning Point Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Partners L P. As of 2020Q4, Summit Partners L P owns 5 stocks with a total value of $488 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JAMF, JAMF,

JAMF, JAMF, Added Positions: MTSI,

MTSI, Sold Out: TPB,

For the details of SUMMIT PARTNERS L P's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+partners+l+p/current-portfolio/portfolio

Casa Systems Inc (CASA) - 34,124,480 shares, 43.10% of the total portfolio. Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) - 4,475,381 shares, 27.41% of the total portfolio. New Position Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) - 4,475,381 shares, 27.41% of the total portfolio. New Position A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) - 9,539,076 shares, 19.25% of the total portfolio. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) - 888,718 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2593.66%

Summit Partners L P initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp.. The purchase prices were between $29.46 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $32.88. The stock is now traded at around $34.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.41%. The holding were 4,475,381 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Summit Partners L P added to a holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc by 2593.66%. The purchase prices were between $33 and $55.04, with an estimated average price of $42.98. The stock is now traded at around $61.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.64%. The holding were 888,718 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Summit Partners L P sold out a holding in Turning Point Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $27.16 and $47, with an estimated average price of $38.11.