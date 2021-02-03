Matarin Capital Management, LLC Buys Insight Enterprises Inc, ProPetro Holding Corp, MSG Networks Inc, Sells Renewable Energy Group Inc, Adobe Inc, ModivCare Inc

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Matarin Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Insight Enterprises Inc, ProPetro Holding Corp, MSG Networks Inc, AbbVie Inc, Rush Enterprises Inc, sells Renewable Energy Group Inc, Adobe Inc, ModivCare Inc, Patrick Industries Inc, S&P Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matarin Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Matarin Capital Management, LLC owns 184 stocks with a total value of $409 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Alarm.com Holdings Inc (ALRM) - 70,950 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.35% Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) - 239,742 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.86% ModivCare Inc (MODV) - 15,036 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 77.4% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (WDR) - 196,143 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.42% Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) - 119,059 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.4%

Matarin Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Insight Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.35 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $67.74. The stock is now traded at around $80.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 62,407 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matarin Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ProPetro Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.79 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $5.63. The stock is now traded at around $8.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 561,646 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matarin Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $106.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 27,513 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matarin Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Rush Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.83 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $38.57. The stock is now traded at around $42.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 70,369 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matarin Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.94 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $146.94. The stock is now traded at around $173.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 16,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matarin Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.98 and $147.65, with an estimated average price of $124.54. The stock is now traded at around $146.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 16,268 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matarin Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in MSG Networks Inc by 1057.73%. The purchase prices were between $8.8 and $14.82, with an estimated average price of $11.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 277,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matarin Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Uniti Group Inc by 705.10%. The purchase prices were between $8.82 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 216,251 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matarin Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in KB Home by 173.89%. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $41.45, with an estimated average price of $35.86. The stock is now traded at around $40.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 91,195 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matarin Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in United States Cellular Corp by 115.65%. The purchase prices were between $28.39 and $32.53, with an estimated average price of $30.45. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 112,233 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matarin Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Travere Therapeutics Inc by 321.07%. The purchase prices were between $19.17 and $27.87, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 48,372 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matarin Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in EnerSys by 31.12%. The purchase prices were between $68.57 and $85.43, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $87.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 38,994 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matarin Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $51.64 and $79.01, with an estimated average price of $61.38.

Matarin Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91.

Matarin Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Patrick Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $54.73 and $72.09, with an estimated average price of $63.73.

Matarin Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.62.

Matarin Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25.

Matarin Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25.