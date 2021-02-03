Canton Hathaway, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Sunrun Inc, SSR Mining Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

Investment company Canton Hathaway, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, sells Sunrun Inc, SSR Mining Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, WR Berkley Corp, SmileDirectClub Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canton Hathaway, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Canton Hathaway, LLC owns 235 stocks with a total value of $294 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLK, XLV, XLF, XLY, XLP, XLC, XLU, XLB, SCHW, FDIS, KHC, PSTH, IVV, IVE, DIS, PRF, VEU, ODT, MU, IEFA, IJS, SCHF, IXUS, BYDDF, PYPL, VXX, IPOC, IWD, TSLA, CGC, PNC, PRFZ, VBR, SYK, IWN, IWO, WASH, JKL, 5GE1, GALXF, FTSSF, VTI, F, AFIN, VCLT, XME, UNH, K, ABBV, CRM, JBLU, INDB, HON, UAA, RTX, GD, MTN, DUK, C, CNP, CAT, BA, MO, XOM, EMR, PAYX, DTEGY, VNQ, USIG, JCI, REM, MMM, DHS, PFPT, MOS, LYB, AVGO, TEL, MMQ, ZURVY, WY, BAB, VTRS, GOVT, LUV, SNY, IWF, IWM, WRK, NVDA, MBB,

XLK, XLV, XLF, XLY, XLP, XLC, XLU, XLB, SCHW, FDIS, KHC, PSTH, IVV, IVE, DIS, PRF, VEU, ODT, MU, IEFA, IJS, SCHF, IXUS, BYDDF, PYPL, VXX, IPOC, IWD, TSLA, CGC, PNC, PRFZ, VBR, SYK, IWN, IWO, WASH, JKL, 5GE1, GALXF, FTSSF, VTI, F, AFIN, VCLT, XME, UNH, K, ABBV, CRM, JBLU, INDB, HON, UAA, RTX, GD, MTN, DUK, C, CNP, CAT, BA, MO, XOM, EMR, PAYX, DTEGY, VNQ, USIG, JCI, REM, MMM, DHS, PFPT, MOS, LYB, AVGO, TEL, MMQ, ZURVY, WY, BAB, VTRS, GOVT, LUV, SNY, IWF, IWM, WRK, NVDA, MBB, Added Positions: VCSH, EFA, EEM, GLD, XLI, SMPL, FAST, IBB, VZ, SLV, BMY, CCI, V, AAPL, PEP, AMD, SBUX, IJR, BRK.B, MSFT, VB, JNJ, BABA, GS, AKAM, WMT, CSCO, AMZN, BAC, MS, AMGN, T, CVS, BHVN, GOOGL, AXP, GLDD, D, TMO, EPD, QCOM, PG, NFLX, JPM, VIG, VWO, FB, LQD, GDX, PAGS, KO, TGT, PFE, HD,

VCSH, EFA, EEM, GLD, XLI, SMPL, FAST, IBB, VZ, SLV, BMY, CCI, V, AAPL, PEP, AMD, SBUX, IJR, BRK.B, MSFT, VB, JNJ, BABA, GS, AKAM, WMT, CSCO, AMZN, BAC, MS, AMGN, T, CVS, BHVN, GOOGL, AXP, GLDD, D, TMO, EPD, QCOM, PG, NFLX, JPM, VIG, VWO, FB, LQD, GDX, PAGS, KO, TGT, PFE, HD, Reduced Positions: BRK.A, VOO, RUN, TSM, SDC, INTC, NSRGY, Z, SIEGY, RIO, CMCSA, LTHM, HASI, CIEN, FHLC, FTEC, IHI, ITB, XSW,

BRK.A, VOO, RUN, TSM, SDC, INTC, NSRGY, Z, SIEGY, RIO, CMCSA, LTHM, HASI, CIEN, FHLC, FTEC, IHI, ITB, XSW, Sold Out: SSRM, WRB, ARMK, SNE, CSL, JBHT, NJDCY, WEX, TMX, UTZ, ASML, ACN, ATR, XRAY, DASTY, NVO, LZAGY, NVST, AZN, IT, IFNNY, RPM, SAP, SEIC, ADDYY, SFTBY, BLKB, BRO, CHH, COLM, LSTR, LII, MANH, MKL, MTD, NDSN, RELX, BR, GLPG, SHECY, SHOP, IAA, GOLD, BIO, CACI, HXL, IEX, INFY, JLL, LOGI, MORN, TECH, TFX, TRMB, ULTA, BURL, PFF, CB, AYI, DOX, CHKP, DEO, ERIC, GGG, HEI, IHG, JKHY, NVS, PB, VAR, BAH, CDW, TRU, LNSTY, AMG, GIB, DLB, DCI, FLIR, FDS, KEX, LKQ, NPSNY, NTTYY, POOL, TD, TOT, TM, UMPQ, IBDRY, BUD, AAGIY, GRFS, FTDR, PNDA, PTON, ABB, BZLFY, FICO, HSBC, HSIC, MRVL, NOK, PSO, RDS.A, SCI, VOD, BNPQY, SBH, KDDIY, ALPMY, ICLR, SOUHY, AMCR, VNT, NABZY, HNCKF, AER, TSRYY, SGMLF, SGMLF, ALC, PROSY, BSX, ALRM, PINS, AVTR,

For the details of Canton Hathaway, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/canton+hathaway%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 304 shares, 35.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 61,623 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.49% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 118,805 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 100,114 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2774.36% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 107,099 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 220.60%

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $133.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 18,699 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $114.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 14,832 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $30.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 54,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $168.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 9,721 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 22,590 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.74 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $63.75. The stock is now traded at around $70.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 22,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2774.36%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 100,114 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.60%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $74.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 107,099 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7577.64%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 61,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 151.66%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $171.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 22,068 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 235.20%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 25,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in The Simply Good Foods Co by 56.13%. The purchase prices were between $18.78 and $31.36, with an estimated average price of $23.38. The stock is now traded at around $28.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 132,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in SSR Mining Inc. The sale prices were between $17.22 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $19.05.

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in WR Berkley Corp. The sale prices were between $60.12 and $70.59, with an estimated average price of $64.96.

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $27.18 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $33.37.

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in Sony Corp. The sale prices were between $72.67 and $101.1, with an estimated average price of $87.37.

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in WEX Inc. The sale prices were between $126 and $204.76, with an estimated average price of $169.39.

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $120.52 and $158.51, with an estimated average price of $141.15.