Niemann Capital Management Inc Buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Scotts Valley, CA, based Investment company Niemann Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Niemann Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Niemann Capital Management Inc owns 2 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of NIEMANN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/niemann+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 5,858 shares, 64.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.24% BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 3,316 shares, 35.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.73% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Niemann Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 117.73%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $89.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.35%. The holding were 3,316 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Niemann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.