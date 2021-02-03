Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys McKesson Corp, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells U.S. Bancorp, Procter & Gamble Co, Textainer Group Holdings

San Leandro, CA, based Investment company Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys McKesson Corp, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Morgan Stanley, sells U.S. Bancorp, Procter & Gamble Co, Textainer Group Holdings, Macy's Inc, Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owns 187 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MCK, KDP, PLTR, MS, NUE, DKNG, VTRS, NTB, PSCH, PNQI, LNC, SPLK, TPR,
- Added Positions: IJK, CMCSA, LHX, BTI, IJJ, ORCL, C, WFC, NVO, CVX, BP, DOC, VOD, TAP, MGM, DD, ALLY, WBA, VHT, XBI, PFE, GOLD, SYF, IRL, CVS, ARCB, NVDA, RFI, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: SIBN, TSM, MSFT, WGO, WMT, BAC, CB, OHI, PG, MMM, TGH, MTG, ECF, OI, MET, PHG, JNJ, TEL, TGNA, X, WH, MDT, HPQ, GILD, GPC, AMZN, BXMT, IGR, NLY, CEE, CET, KMB, PYPL, AINV, UNP, BCSF, BSV, RWX, XLU, CTVA, GE, JPC, HPE, WYND, VB, SLB, AEF, CARR, PNNT, OTIS, NEE, KHC, VVR,
- Sold Out: USB, M,
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 109,627 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.6%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 22,363 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio.
- SI-BONE Inc (SIBN) - 353,071 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.66%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,735 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,648 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.53%
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $143.79 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $167.11. The stock is now traded at around $181.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,903 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.9 and $32, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $31.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 26,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $70.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,796 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.04 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,010 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.51. The stock is now traded at around $60.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,644 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 53.81%. The purchase prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.34. The stock is now traded at around $179.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,414 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 55.32%. The purchase prices were between $31.83 and $39.3, with an estimated average price of $35.83. The stock is now traded at around $37.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 31,937 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $90.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,648 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $61.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,913 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $31.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 28,543 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52.Sold Out: Macy's Inc (M)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in Macy's Inc. The sale prices were between $5.81 and $12.03, with an estimated average price of $8.67.
