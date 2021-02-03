Trust Co Of Vermont Buys SelectQuote Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Unilever PLC, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Unilever NV, Maxim Integrated Products Inc

Brattleboro, VT, based Investment company Trust Co Of Vermont (Current Portfolio) buys SelectQuote Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Unilever PLC, eBay Inc, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, sells Booking Holdings Inc, Unilever NV, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, GCI Liberty Inc, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co Of Vermont. As of 2020Q4, Trust Co Of Vermont owns 750 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of TRUST CO OF VERMONT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trust+co+of+vermont/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 510,823 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,816 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 172,557 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 16,183 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 106,904 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%

Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in SelectQuote Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $23.64, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $23.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 900,779 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $36.26, with an estimated average price of $33.81. The stock is now traded at around $36.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,749 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $87.8 and $101.81, with an estimated average price of $96.95. The stock is now traded at around $103.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $65.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,558 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in Whole Earth Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.85 and $11.58, with an estimated average price of $9.18. The stock is now traded at around $12.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,337 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 115,014 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in eBay Inc by 78.29%. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.01. The stock is now traded at around $58.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 44,727 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 48.35%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 54,452 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 38.67%. The purchase prices were between $66.59 and $104, with an estimated average price of $80.67. The stock is now traded at around $116.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 31,895 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 299.29%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,088 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 16810.00%. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.44. The stock is now traded at around $147.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,073 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.43.

Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $575.54.

Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in Universal Corp. The sale prices were between $39.58 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $45.17.

Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in Suburban Propane Partners LP. The sale prices were between $14.17 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $16.05.

Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $47.34 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $53.43.