Parsec Financial Management, Inc. Buys Lowe's Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Total SE

Asheville, NC, based Investment company Parsec Financial Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Lowe's Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Total SE, Gilead Sciences Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parsec Financial Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Parsec Financial Management, Inc. owns 244 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AAP, ADBE, INGR, XLK, MELI, IJS, SNPS, AXP, ADM, ALGN, WAT, WY, ABMD, KHC,

AAP, ADBE, INGR, XLK, MELI, IJS, SNPS, AXP, ADM, ALGN, WAT, WY, ABMD, KHC, Added Positions: LOW, IVW, IVV, SCHW, IWD, IJH, VEA, IWP, AVGO, ORCL, GOOG, ADP, CMCSA, ANTM, CSCO, ESGD, VMW, VTIP, PFE, LLY, JNJ, BNDX, MMM, FIW, AMZN, BMY, TSN, ABBV, IPG, CSX, HON, HPE, HUBB, AFL, ESGE, IYJ, IYF, SPSM, ESGU, ET, PHO, AEP, NVDA, DUK, NKE, MCD, NVS, VIG, VZ, QQQ,

LOW, IVW, IVV, SCHW, IWD, IJH, VEA, IWP, AVGO, ORCL, GOOG, ADP, CMCSA, ANTM, CSCO, ESGD, VMW, VTIP, PFE, LLY, JNJ, BNDX, MMM, FIW, AMZN, BMY, TSN, ABBV, IPG, CSX, HON, HPE, HUBB, AFL, ESGE, IYJ, IYF, SPSM, ESGU, ET, PHO, AEP, NVDA, DUK, NKE, MCD, NVS, VIG, VZ, QQQ, Reduced Positions: VYM, TOT, AAPL, GILD, VNQ, TGT, CVX, TSM, SCHM, DWM, PEP, XLU, MSFT, TD, V, SCHX, SCHG, SYY, UPS, TFC, VWO, DOV, BLK, RTX, VTI, NVO, DON, DGS, IWF, IWM, SPY, DIS, WMT, KMI, EL, INFY, DES, NTR, INTC, PRU, XOM, AGG, J, RIO, VO, XBI, BSV, SPMD, IEFA, IUSG, ABT, FDX, IWO, EFA, KO, SYK, SPYG, XLI, AMAT, BKNG, ROL, UNH, NSC, PBI, TIP, SEIC, CTSH, VTV, VAW, DFS, VCSH, SCHA, XYL, EEMV, SNR, PYPL, IWN, BA, EBAY, MO, PPG, IWR, IBB, WBA, BAC, DHR, GE, KMB, GIS, SPG, AKAM, SO, PAYX, NFLX, CLX, SAP, NUE, MNST, CMI, PII, GLD, VUG, VBK, HOLX, TMO, VOX, ENB, PM, TSLA, SCHD, IEMG, CARR, OTIS,

VYM, TOT, AAPL, GILD, VNQ, TGT, CVX, TSM, SCHM, DWM, PEP, XLU, MSFT, TD, V, SCHX, SCHG, SYY, UPS, TFC, VWO, DOV, BLK, RTX, VTI, NVO, DON, DGS, IWF, IWM, SPY, DIS, WMT, KMI, EL, INFY, DES, NTR, INTC, PRU, XOM, AGG, J, RIO, VO, XBI, BSV, SPMD, IEFA, IUSG, ABT, FDX, IWO, EFA, KO, SYK, SPYG, XLI, AMAT, BKNG, ROL, UNH, NSC, PBI, TIP, SEIC, CTSH, VTV, VAW, DFS, VCSH, SCHA, XYL, EEMV, SNR, PYPL, IWN, BA, EBAY, MO, PPG, IWR, IBB, WBA, BAC, DHR, GE, KMB, GIS, SPG, AKAM, SO, PAYX, NFLX, CLX, SAP, NUE, MNST, CMI, PII, GLD, VUG, VBK, HOLX, TMO, VOX, ENB, PM, TSLA, SCHD, IEMG, CARR, OTIS, Sold Out: AMTD, VFC, LUMN, TXN, AKTS,

For the details of Parsec Financial Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parsec+financial+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 3,579,323 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 802,026 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 341,150 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 401,456 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.85% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 71,304 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.33 and $161.32, with an estimated average price of $154.25. The stock is now traded at around $155.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91. The stock is now traded at around $481.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,107 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1420.12. The stock is now traded at around $1870.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.25 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $83.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,839 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $133.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,166 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.89 and $536.59, with an estimated average price of $453.23. The stock is now traded at around $546.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 51.85%. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25. The stock is now traded at around $169.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 401,456 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 343.15%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 246,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.55%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $383.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 66,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 1265.94%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $53.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 131,431 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1272.84%. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $139.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,386 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 83.16%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 43,394 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $67.2 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $80.22.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.88.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.77.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Akoustis Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $7.52 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $8.82.