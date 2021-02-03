>
SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc

February 03, 2021 | About: PBR +1.11% CZZ +0.6% LPLA +1.29% MS -0.49% LOW +1.93% NTCO +0.49% EEM +0.5% XLI +0.07% XLF +0.57% XLE +4.27% VALE +3.11% CHTR -1.21%

Investment company SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Vale SA, sells Coca-Cola Co, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Altice USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda. As of 2020Q4, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owns 59 stocks with a total value of $874 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spx+equities+gestao+de+recursos+ltda/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda
  1. BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 1,500,000 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 570,538 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 1,368,000 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) - 1,053,000 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Sony Corp (SNE) - 380,218 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.22%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.87%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.78%. The holding were 570,538 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $30.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 1,368,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 1,053,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $10.39 and $17.37, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $16.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 1,819,088 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $572.58 and $680.76, with an estimated average price of $637.1. The stock is now traded at around $609.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 36,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 2434.79%. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $8.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 2,200,354 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Cosan Ltd (CZZ)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Cosan Ltd by 614.76%. The purchase prices were between $13.73 and $19.64, with an estimated average price of $16.76. The stock is now traded at around $18.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 1,336,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc by 69.07%. The purchase prices were between $76.15 and $104.25, with an estimated average price of $90.34. The stock is now traded at around $115.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 304,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 61.99%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $70.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 487,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 59.84%. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25. The stock is now traded at around $169.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 206,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Natura &Co Holding SA (NTCO)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Natura &Co Holding SA by 620.86%. The purchase prices were between $15.94 and $20.2, with an estimated average price of $18.22. The stock is now traded at around $18.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 664,940 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.

Sold Out: XP Inc (XP)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $35.77 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $40.86.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Also check out:

