Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Bank of America Corp, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Procter & Gamble Co

Investment company Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Magnite Inc, sells Bank of America Corp, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Anthem Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC owns 706 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ESGU, SUSC, MGNI, DSI, ESGD, GOLD, BIPC, AMD, USO, MU, CWBR, BLUE, PNC, BE, BIGC, TDOC, RKT, CIEN, M, 1HB, KSS, SCZ, WKHS, GDX, COMM, APRE, ESTC, PINS, CRWD, FVRR, WORK, TXG, SBE, DKNG, VOO, IPOC, VITL, FLWS, LSF, REM, FROG, NVTA, BWA, HLIT, SNE, ATHE, WD, NOW, VEEV, WIX, PAYC, ANET, HUBS, CRBP, SPOT, LOB, PXS, SQ, TEAM, KNSL, TTD, FLGT, CRSP, CNDT, APPN, ZS,

ITOT, NEAR, SHY, AGG, IEFA, IEMG, DUK, RSP, IVE, IWP, FIS, MUB, SUB, AMT, JPM, AMZN, CHE, IWS, BR, ROP, ABBV, IJK, MSFT, BLK, CPRT, DG, TLT, IVW, WM, SUSB, GOOGL, IYC, GBIL, HYG, GM, SE, GOVT, FIVG, IJJ, XLI, PDT, IWN, IWO, PRU, IYF, SRNE, VTRS, INTC, DLR, IBB, ESGE, RH, FDL, VNQ, RWO, IJH, IJT, IJS, MCO, WMB, TRP, ROK, RF, OHI, OGE, NYMT, NCR, XRX, MFC, FRT, EPD, DKS, CL, NLY, AXP, AMLP, HPI, UTF, CII, GRX, ETJ, IBIO, FB, THQ, ACV, PYPL, GBT, NTB, ZM, FSLY, AIO, Reduced Positions: IVV, PG, ANTM, MINT, DIS, AAPL, PFE, QQQ, XLK, TRV, XOM, SPY, PM, BAC, CCJ, FIXD, IGIB, ACWI, PAA, MTUM, USMV, KMI, BKNG, RYAM, IWB, SBUX, ACWV, ABMD, MO, VXF, AZN, IYR, VGT, STIP, UNH, TIP, NCLH, MNA, IWV, T, KHC, NET, DBEM, BA, GE, GILD, MRK, PKI, BIDU, SYY, TGT, SKT, CVS, RTX, FE, CAG, CBSH, C, LUMN, CCL, VTEB, BTI, CB, XLE, IVZ, BP, TFC, DDOG, WAB, WFC, CHY, HBI, TSLA, SU, RCL, PKG, GNW, SDGR, CARR, MCD, MDLZ, GS, DIV, EMB,

BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 131,816 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71% BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 160,576 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.97% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 167,155 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 80,226 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5% BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 124,742 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39%

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.6 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,716 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $88.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,244 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.58. The stock is now traded at around $41.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,382 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $73.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,192 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.15 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.47. The stock is now traded at around $74.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,828 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 401 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 94.39%. The purchase prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1190.80%. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,615 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 73.42%. The purchase prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.55. The stock is now traded at around $93.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 170.64%. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $129.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,429 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 139.33%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,996 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 109.59%. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $107.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,486 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.65.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $12.64.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $73.9 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.5.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in United Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $23.5 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $28.42.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Heat Biologics Inc. The sale prices were between $5.28 and $9.59, with an estimated average price of $7.44.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $111.24 and $120.11, with an estimated average price of $116.26.