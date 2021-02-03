Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc Buys Medtronic PLC, National Fuel Gas Co, Intel Corp, Sells Walmart Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Eaton Corp PLC

Lynchburg, VA, based Investment company Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Medtronic PLC, National Fuel Gas Co, Intel Corp, sells Walmart Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Target Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. As of 2020Q4, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $505 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MDT, NFG,

MDT, NFG, Added Positions: INTC, XOM,

INTC, XOM, Reduced Positions: WMT, ETN, TPR, TGT, UPS, IBM, WFC, JNJ, AVGO, MRK, JPM, PFE, DVN, T, FCX, HPQ, CSCO, CVS, ADM, K, USB, TFC, NUE, SPG, SJM, VIAC, DOW, DUK, VTR, BMY, RDS.B, RTX, PM, MET, EMR, KEY, LNC, MSFT, GPC, CVX, PSA, PRU, PPL, KSS, COP, PBCT, F, FDX, NOK, AAPL, TSN, WU, LUMN, TRV, TT, PEP, GE, CCL, BK, DOX, TJX, MOS, CSX,

WMT, ETN, TPR, TGT, UPS, IBM, WFC, JNJ, AVGO, MRK, JPM, PFE, DVN, T, FCX, HPQ, CSCO, CVS, ADM, K, USB, TFC, NUE, SPG, SJM, VIAC, DOW, DUK, VTR, BMY, RDS.B, RTX, PM, MET, EMR, KEY, LNC, MSFT, GPC, CVX, PSA, PRU, PPL, KSS, COP, PBCT, F, FDX, NOK, AAPL, TSN, WU, LUMN, TRV, TT, PEP, GE, CCL, BK, DOX, TJX, MOS, CSX, Sold Out: TXN, D,

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 49,019 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 151,725 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 90,234 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 173,596 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4% HP Inc (HPQ) - 574,887 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $112.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 33,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc initiated holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $38.17 and $43.63, with an estimated average price of $41.67. The stock is now traded at around $40.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 92,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 20.26%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $57.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 136,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.77.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.38.