>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc Buys Medtronic PLC, National Fuel Gas Co, Intel Corp, Sells Walmart Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Eaton Corp PLC

February 03, 2021 | About: INTC -0.55% MDT -1.16% NFG -0.78% TXN -3.53% D -0.27%

Lynchburg, VA, based Investment company Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Medtronic PLC, National Fuel Gas Co, Intel Corp, sells Walmart Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Target Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. As of 2020Q4, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $505 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FLIPPIN BRUCE & PORTER INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/flippin+bruce+%26+porter+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FLIPPIN BRUCE & PORTER INC
  1. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 49,019 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 151,725 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 90,234 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
  4. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 173,596 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%
  5. HP Inc (HPQ) - 574,887 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $112.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 33,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc initiated holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $38.17 and $43.63, with an estimated average price of $41.67. The stock is now traded at around $40.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 92,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 20.26%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $57.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 136,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.77.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of FLIPPIN BRUCE & PORTER INC. Also check out:

1. FLIPPIN BRUCE & PORTER INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FLIPPIN BRUCE & PORTER INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FLIPPIN BRUCE & PORTER INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FLIPPIN BRUCE & PORTER INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)