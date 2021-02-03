Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Sells CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR

San Mateo, CA, based Investment company Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, sells CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. owns 37 stocks with a total value of $581 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RSP, IJH, HDV, VBR, VHT,
- Added Positions: VOO, VEA, QQQ, VWO, VO, VNQ, VB, VTI, CLOU, DVY, RWR,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, IVV, SCHF, SCHA, SCHM, XLK, DIA, IBB,
- Sold Out: SCHH,
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 422,405 shares, 27.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,720,498 shares, 13.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 217,860 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 110,809 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 106,746 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.54%
Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $130.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $241.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,164 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $198.15 and $223.73, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $230.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,087 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.46 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $84.09. The stock is now traded at around $87.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,354 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $150.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $34.07 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $37.03.
Here is the complete portfolio of Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc.. Also check out:
