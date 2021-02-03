Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC Buys BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares

Investment company Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Morgan Stanley, Immunomedics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC owns 157 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 47,849 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 119,801 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 85,133 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.19% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 107,246 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.70% BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG) - 71,174 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.14%

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 14,045 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $241.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 5,221 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC initiated holding in Altimmune Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.84 and $14.22, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $17.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 76,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC initiated holding in Pure Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.55 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $26.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 34,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $29.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.19%. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $139.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 85,133 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET by 30.14%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 71,174 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.90%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 51,351 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.20%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $214.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 11,610 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.07%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 24,702 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.93%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $90.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $68.48 and $83.58, with an estimated average price of $77.64.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The sale prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC sold out a holding in Precision Drilling Corp. The sale prices were between $12.62 and $22.17, with an estimated average price of $16.65.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC sold out a holding in Alkaline Water Co Inc. The sale prices were between $1 and $1.68, with an estimated average price of $1.25.