Shaker Financial Services, LLC Buys DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund, Source Capital Inc, Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Tri-Continental Corp, Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc

Arlington, VA, based Investment company Shaker Financial Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund, Source Capital Inc, Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund, Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Tri-Continental Corp, Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc, Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund, Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shaker Financial Services, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Shaker Financial Services, LLC owns 161 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) - 317,850 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.46% Central Securities Corp (CET) - 184,363 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.15% Sprott Focus Trust Inc (FUND) - 833,073 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.81% Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) - 354,467 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.09% Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Gr Fund (JTD) - 332,395 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.05%

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Source Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.62 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 92,511 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund. The purchase prices were between $11.68 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $12.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 214,673 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $5.8 and $6.9, with an estimated average price of $6.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 316,586 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Voya Prime Rate Trust. The purchase prices were between $4.2 and $4.52, with an estimated average price of $4.41. The stock is now traded at around $4.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 367,521 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $19.78, with an estimated average price of $19.12. The stock is now traded at around $18.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 66,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $12.04, with an estimated average price of $11.37. The stock is now traded at around $12.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 100,865 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1261.39%. The purchase prices were between $15.32 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $16.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 246,371 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 307.46%. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $11.19, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 380,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 863.54%. The purchase prices were between $22.3 and $26.05, with an estimated average price of $24.75. The stock is now traded at around $26.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 134,712 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 907.80%. The purchase prices were between $13.17 and $14.51, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 163,899 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 2043.90%. The purchase prices were between $7.82 and $8.37, with an estimated average price of $8.06. The stock is now traded at around $8.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 215,591 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 664.08%. The purchase prices were between $5.79 and $6.45, with an estimated average price of $6.12. The stock is now traded at around $6.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 293,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. The sale prices were between $6.43 and $7.07, with an estimated average price of $6.75.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund. The sale prices were between $12.8 and $15.98, with an estimated average price of $14.57.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd Global Divid Oppo. The sale prices were between $19.74 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $22.95.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund. The sale prices were between $21.36 and $24.05, with an estimated average price of $22.45.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Calamos Global Total Return Fund. The sale prices were between $11.57 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.37.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust. The sale prices were between $11.97 and $13.45, with an estimated average price of $12.94.