Shaker Financial Services, LLC Buys DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund, Source Capital Inc, Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Tri-Continental Corp, Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc

Arlington, VA, based Investment company Shaker Financial Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund, Source Capital Inc, Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund, Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Tri-Continental Corp, Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc, Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund, Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shaker Financial Services, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Shaker Financial Services, LLC owns 161 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SOR, BGB, USA, PPR, HPI, NHS, JEMD, DEX, JFR, DHY, CCD, BGIO, ETB, IGA, IVH, BSL, GCV, BGX, ETY, FTF, FDEU, IGD, GIM, EXD, EFL, VVR, NSL, MGU, AVK, EDD, PAI, JRS, EGF, ADBE, IGI, JRI, RQI, JDD, IID, BGY, BTZ, CIK,
- Added Positions: DSL, BIF, QQQX, KIO, JCO, JQC, ETW, CII, DSU, EOI, GDV, AOD, NFJ, DBL, SPE, CET, PPT, HPF, FOF, DCF, EFR, STK, FT, JCE, IHIT, FRA, FUND, OPP, TEAF, SCD, EEA, RVT, ADX, PIM, IRL, FFA, EVV, AGD, HPS, TDF, JTA, IAE, DDF, MIN, CHN, GDO, JHI, HTY, JHB, JOF, MFD, FEO, MCR, FIV, HIO, FSD, CAF, IHD, TWN, SWZ, IAF, EOD, FAM, CHI, JPC, BGH, BLW,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, TY, RMT, ETG, BOE, EVG, AIO, DIAX, ERC, EVT, DPG, EXG, MMT, WEA, GAM, AWF, AIF, ARDC, CHY, VGI, BXMX, DHF, PHD, EHT, CBH, HYI, TEI, ISD, HTD, IGR, JPS, BIT, JTD, BDJ, NCV, JPI, AFT, GHY, CUBA, HEQ, GLO, GPM, NIE, GLQ, NCZ, GNT,
- Sold Out: HIX, CSQ, ETO, FPF, CGO, EFT, FCT, EOS, RIV, JGH, SPEPB.PFD, HYT, ECF, DUC, GLV, BGT, VTA, EFF, ASG, EHI, BCV, EDI, CHW, BHK, LDP, PHT, FAX, XFLT, MSD, GGZ, MFV,
- Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) - 317,850 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.46%
- Central Securities Corp (CET) - 184,363 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.15%
- Sprott Focus Trust Inc (FUND) - 833,073 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.81%
- Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) - 354,467 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.09%
- Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Gr Fund (JTD) - 332,395 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.05%
Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Source Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.62 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 92,511 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund. The purchase prices were between $11.68 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $12.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 214,673 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $5.8 and $6.9, with an estimated average price of $6.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 316,586 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Voya Prime Rate Trust. The purchase prices were between $4.2 and $4.52, with an estimated average price of $4.41. The stock is now traded at around $4.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 367,521 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $19.78, with an estimated average price of $19.12. The stock is now traded at around $18.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 66,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $12.04, with an estimated average price of $11.37. The stock is now traded at around $12.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 100,865 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1261.39%. The purchase prices were between $15.32 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $16.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 246,371 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 307.46%. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $11.19, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 380,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 863.54%. The purchase prices were between $22.3 and $26.05, with an estimated average price of $24.75. The stock is now traded at around $26.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 134,712 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 907.80%. The purchase prices were between $13.17 and $14.51, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 163,899 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (JCO)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 2043.90%. The purchase prices were between $7.82 and $8.37, with an estimated average price of $8.06. The stock is now traded at around $8.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 215,591 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 664.08%. The purchase prices were between $5.79 and $6.45, with an estimated average price of $6.12. The stock is now traded at around $6.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 293,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc (HIX)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. The sale prices were between $6.43 and $7.07, with an estimated average price of $6.75.Sold Out: Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund. The sale prices were between $12.8 and $15.98, with an estimated average price of $14.57.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd Global Divid Oppo (ETO)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd Global Divid Oppo. The sale prices were between $19.74 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $22.95.Sold Out: First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund (FPF)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund. The sale prices were between $21.36 and $24.05, with an estimated average price of $22.45.Sold Out: Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Calamos Global Total Return Fund. The sale prices were between $11.57 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.37.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust (EFT)
Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust. The sale prices were between $11.97 and $13.45, with an estimated average price of $12.94.
