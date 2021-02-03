>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc Buys Philip Morris International Inc, Viatris Inc, Visa Inc, Sells BP PLC, Rockwell Automation Inc, Flex

February 03, 2021 | About: MSFT +1.46% PM +1.21% VTRS +4.09% V -0.62%

Investment company Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Philip Morris International Inc, Viatris Inc, Visa Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells BP PLC, Rockwell Automation Inc, Flex during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc. As of 2020Q4, Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc owns 100 stocks with a total value of $242 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BIRMINGHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/birmingham+capital+management+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BIRMINGHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC
  1. Deere & Co (DE) - 57,340 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
  2. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 59,695 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 64,356 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  4. McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 40,030 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 52,018 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.96. The stock is now traded at around $80.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,368 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $201.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $243.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,957 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of BIRMINGHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC. Also check out:

1. BIRMINGHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BIRMINGHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BIRMINGHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BIRMINGHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)