Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc Buys Philip Morris International Inc, Viatris Inc, Visa Inc, Sells BP PLC, Rockwell Automation Inc, Flex

Investment company Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Philip Morris International Inc, Viatris Inc, Visa Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells BP PLC, Rockwell Automation Inc, Flex during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc. As of 2020Q4, Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc owns 100 stocks with a total value of $242 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PM, VTRS, V,

PM, VTRS, V, Added Positions: C, CSCO, ABBV, ALL, MSFT, T, ENB, NVDA,

C, CSCO, ABBV, ALL, MSFT, T, ENB, NVDA, Reduced Positions: FDX, WHR, DE, BP, IBM, CMI, AXP, CLX, ROK, VIAC, CAT, PYPL, GWW, WY, DOW, DD, DUK, EMR, SO, KHC, A, WMT, TXN, SLB, MET, DIS, HAL, FLEX, ABT, HRL, RDS.A, AAPL, SCHW, CINF, MO, KMI, BAX, CAH, ITW, VZ, GE, GIS, LOW, AEP,

For the details of BIRMINGHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/birmingham+capital+management+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Deere & Co (DE) - 57,340 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 59,695 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 64,356 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 40,030 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 52,018 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.96. The stock is now traded at around $80.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,368 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $201.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $243.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,957 shares as of 2020-12-31.