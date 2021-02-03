Mattern Capital Management, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells McCormick Inc, Eaton Vance Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Investment company Mattern Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, sells McCormick Inc, Eaton Vance Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mattern Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Mattern Capital Management, Llc owns 100 stocks with a total value of $416 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BSV, IVW, MINT, SHV, XOM, TGT,

BSV, IVW, MINT, SHV, XOM, TGT, Added Positions: VNLA, LMT, ATO, IBM, FRT, BDX, VZ, CHD, CLX, IJJ, AFL, GD, HD, SHW, JKHY, SJM, NJR, CSCO, PEP, O, UNP, RTX, ICE, JNJ, AMT, MSFT, MMM, LHX, MDT, ES, FDS, ECL, CBSH, WEC, XEL, MCD, EMR, BF.B, CB,

VNLA, LMT, ATO, IBM, FRT, BDX, VZ, CHD, CLX, IJJ, AFL, GD, HD, SHW, JKHY, SJM, NJR, CSCO, PEP, O, UNP, RTX, ICE, JNJ, AMT, MSFT, MMM, LHX, MDT, ES, FDS, ECL, CBSH, WEC, XEL, MCD, EMR, BF.B, CB, Reduced Positions: IGSB, SHY, AAPL, LOW, UPS, USMV, BRK.B,

IGSB, SHY, AAPL, LOW, UPS, USMV, BRK.B, Sold Out: MKC, EV, SPLV,

For the details of MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mattern+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,807 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,526 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 54,462 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 67,898 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Phillips 66 (PSX) - 95,441 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%

Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 21,418 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,312 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,457 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,967 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24. The stock is now traded at around $185.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,196 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 114.84%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.44. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 43,026 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 96.47%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $90.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,847 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mattern Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $89.16 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $94.31.

Mattern Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $69.14, with an estimated average price of $63.

Mattern Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $54.94.