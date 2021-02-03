Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) CFO Allen Shim Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CFO of Slack Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Allen Shim (insider trades) sold 25,302 shares of WORK on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $42.45 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Slack Technologies Inc has a market cap of $24.97 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.040000 with and P/S ratio of 29.00. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Slack Technologies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of WORK stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $42.08. The price of the stock has increased by 2.28% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Allen Shim sold 25,302 shares of WORK stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $42.45. The price of the stock has increased by 1.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Accounting Officer Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of WORK stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $42.57. The price of the stock has increased by 1.1% since.

Chief Technology Officer Cal Henderson sold 4,279 shares of WORK stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $42.45. The price of the stock has increased by 1.39% since.

General Counsel and Secretary David Schellhase sold 3,323 shares of WORK stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $42.45. The price of the stock has increased by 1.39% since.

Sr VP Sales, Customer Success Robert Frati sold 9,574 shares of WORK stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $42.45. The price of the stock has increased by 1.39% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Brandon Zell sold 7,260 shares of WORK stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $41.97. The price of the stock has increased by 2.55% since.

