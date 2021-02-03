Bj's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) EVP, Chief Information Officer Scott Kessler Sold $904,859 of Shares

EVP, Chief Information Officer of Bj's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott Kessler (insider trades) sold 21,534 shares of BJ on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $42.02 a share. The total sale was $904,859.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a market cap of $5.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.680000 with a P/E ratio of 16.21 and P/S ratio of 0.39.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Enterprise Analytics Brian Poulliot sold 28,619 shares of BJ stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $48.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.09% since.

